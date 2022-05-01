Buy
News
Is this Hobart inner-city’s last block of land?
News
Historic Willow Court building Lyprenny House on market
The location is idyllic. The neighbours, historic. The building? Gigantic. All that’s needed is the inspiration to turn Lyprenny into something wonderful.
News
Make your country pub dream a reality in historic Kempton
The future of this country pub is yours to chart. Welcome to the Huntington Tavern.
News
Want to invest in the ‘flavour of the year’ craft beer sector?
A mixture of would-be buyers are circling this bustling new brewery property, just a 15-minute drive from the centre of Hobart.
News
Historic Tunbridge Manor has secret rooms, stables, 4.6ha
As a stately homestead or a historic tourist accommodation venture, Tunbridge Manor has plenty to offer.
News
Rare chance to buy blue-chip Battery Point trophy asset
The phone started buzzing as the for sale sign was put up, that’s the level of demand when Battery Point buildings hit the market.
News
La Vie Hotels & Resorts acquires Islington Hotel in south Hobart
A major hotel group that has long focused on Asia is embarking on an ambitious strategy after picking up a 175-year-old boutique hotel in Hobart.
News
‘Incomparable’ property offers farming, development options
Will the eventual buyer of this 49ha Old Beach property prefer cherry farming or a housing development?
News
Luxurious Islington Hotel has new owners
An elegant, historic, award-winning South Hobart hotel has been acquired for an undisclosed price.
News
Launceston’s Henty House on market with $20m+ expectation
A 100 per cent government-leased landmark Tasmanian building is up for grabs and set to fetch a multimillion dollar sum.
