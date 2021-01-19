Simply divine: Five beautiful churches ripe for commercial conversions

Could this Woodville beauty be the perfect opportunity for a bustling business? Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

Converted churches have long been heralded as heavenly homes, but buyers are taking former places of worship to celestial heights, creatively repurposing them into commercial and community enterprises.

From wedding and reception venues, to childcare centres, cafes, restaurants and offices, former houses of God across Australia are being cleverly converted.

REA Group’s executive manager of economic research Cameron Kusher said churches were attractive for both residential and commercial developments, not the least because their cavernous internal spaces allowed greater flexibility in renovation designs.

“Basically, they are a blank canvas,” Mr Kusher said.

“Usually in a church there’s not too many walls and there are high ceilings, so if you need to build something on a second level you could put a new floor in there.

“There is an element of flexibility in the design of churches. You have the high-pitched roof, you don’t have very many beams coming down into the middle of them. I just think they’re very flexible and that makes them so attractive.”

Mr Kusher said location was also a big drawcard, with most churches situated close to or in the heart of city centres.

“We know that churches bought up all the good land hundreds of years ago so most are in wonderfully central locations,” he said.

“One of the things to consider is that churches usually have very good locations, so as much as you’re paying for the building, when you’re buying a church you’re probably paying for that location as well.”

Hunter Valley agent Rhonda Nyquist, from PRD nationwide, said she had been inundated with enquiries about the old All Saints Church in Woodville, which took on a new life as a wedding and celebration venue in 2008.

Built in 1864, the quaint, heritage-listed sandstone chapel is the oldest non-denominational venue in the Hunter Valley region. It has enjoyed success as a one-stop function venue, having been used to stage weddings, baptisms and funerals.

Ms Nyquist said the romantic appeal of the chapel had attracted a large number of enquirers, with most keen to continue the current commercial enterprise.

“There’s been no one really thinking of changing it to a house and that’s probably because it’s such a unique old sandstone heritage building. It’s a beautiful old church and the old church hall is in tact beside it as well.

“There was one person who looked at it who wanted to reinstate it as a church, but the majority of people looking would like to keep it running and make it available to celebrants and wedding functions.”

Astute investors have seen the light in Hobart, too, with great interest in the Korean Full Gospel Church, which Allen Ong, from Brick & Castle – Hobart, has listed for sale with a price guide between $1.5 million and $2 million.

“A lot of people who have shown interest are thinking of repurposing the church, Mr Ong said. “They want to change it into something else because it’s in a really good location.

“Some of them want to use it as an office, others want to change it to a café, one of the interested people wants to change it into accommodation, but all of these are subject to council approval.”

Here are five beautiful churches for sale on realcommercial.com.au right now.

1. Dubbo, NSW: Iconic building on a corner block

151 Cobra Street, Dubbo

The Dubbo Baptist Church has operated from its Cobra Street site for more than 50 years and is now being offered for sale through an expressions of interest campaign.

The iconic local building sits on a 980sqm block, with the building spanning around 554sqm.

It has been mooted as a property to “suit a variety of alternative users”.

2. Hobart, TAS: Architectural gem in the heart of the city

73 Brisbane Street, Hobart

The Korean Full Gospel Church has been described as one of Hobart’s “architectural treasures” with its landmark spire standing 37m high.

Built between 1870 and 1872, the sandstone church was designed by local architect Francis Butler, reflecting a High Victorian Gothic style with French overtones.

The building includes a large hall, small childcare space, office, performance stage with pipe organ and toilet facilities.

3. Woodville, NSW: Old-world romance in the Hunter Valley

235 Clarence Town Road, Woodville

Romantic and charming, the old All Saints Church in Woodville is an alluring structure.

The heritage-listed, sandstone chapel, which seats 130 people, has exclusively been used as a wedding and celebration venue since 2008.

It was built in 1864 and is the oldest non-denominational venue in the Newcastle, Hunter Valley region.

4. Sale, VIC: Centrally-located historic charmer

209-213 York Street, Sale

Constructed from brick and tin and heralding stunning feature windows, the old Baptist church in the Gippsland town of Sale is being offered for sale for $695,000.

The property, on the corner of Macarthur and York streets, holds a central place in Sale, close to key shops.

5. Bairnsdale, VIC: A character chapel

27 Pyke Street, Bairnsdale

Formerly the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, this character chapel in Bairnsdale is a sight for sore eyes, with a lofty gabled roof, timber-lined ceilings and beautiful stained glass windows.

Built in 1886, the property has a rich history but is now privately owned and used as an office with an additional mezzanine space.

It is listed for sale for $330,000 as a freehold proposition.