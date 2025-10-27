Rare chance to own a slice of WA’s early 20th century industrial history

A landmark heritage site within the former Midland Railway Workshops precinct in Perth’s eastern corridor has hit the market with a price guide of $7 million to $10 million.

Spanning 8,750sqm of strata land across two titles, with an internal area of more than 12,000sqm within a large-format, early 20th-century industrial structure, Lots 2 and 3 at 6 Centennial Place, Midland were built between 1902 and 1904.

Ray White Commercial WA director Brett Wilkins said opportunities of such architectural scale and historical significance were uncommon within the metropolitan area.

“The site presents a rare interface between heritage preservation and modern redevelopment in one of Perth’s key growth precincts,” he said.

The buildings’ features include truss heights greater than 21 metres, which offer substantial scope for adaptive reuse or redevelopment, subject to planning approvals.

Lot 1 has already been converted into a medical facility, while Lots 2 and 3 remain vacant and retain their original form.

The lots are centrally located within the Midland Health and Knowledge Precinct and are directly opposite the new Metronet Midland Station, St John of God Hospital, Curtin University Medical School, and the WA Police Operations Centre.

Part of a growing urban renewal area focused on healthcare, research, and education, RWC WA senior commercial property advisor Michael Milne said the site might appeal to a diverse range of groups.

“There may be interest from developers, healthcare providers, tertiary institutions, and specialist users looking for large, adaptable spaces in close proximity to infrastructure and major services,” he said.

“It could also attract creative and cultural groups with a focus on heritage-sensitive design.”

Mr Milne said so far interest has been in using the site for medical, as well as commercial and office space.

“Some of the preferred uses that are listed in the planning and design guidelines also include knowledge, education. There’s a capacity for retail, hospitality, sports and leisure,” he said.

“Data centres certainly are front of mind across the country but power supply is the big limitation there would be reliant heavily on State Government for data centres, and some of the data centres seem to require more power than that’s been delivered to Perth.”

Originally built as part of Western Australia’s early industrial expansion, the workshops were built from local clay and imported steel from Britain.

According to the Heritage Council of WA, the workshops were the most substantial industrial complex established by the West Australian Government in the early 20th century.

The place played a major role in the economy, development and daily life of the State for almost a century, it noted.

The railway workshops shut in 1994 and the buildings have since undergone substantial heritage restoration under the direction of the Midland Redevelopment Authority (now DevelopmentWA).

The listing is on the market via an Expressions of Interest campaign.