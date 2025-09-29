Slice of replica 1850s gold rush town snapped up within days for just $110K

Buyers have jumped at a quirky opportunity to establish a business in a replica early settler’s gold mining village in Perth’s south east for the bargain price tag of $110,000.

The standalone building located at 49/7 Albany Highway, Armadale is among several buildings that formed Pioneer Village, which was a popular tourism attraction in the 1980s.

The village is classified under the City of Armadale’s local heritage inventory which notes the buildings were designed by architects Hames Sharley as part of a major tourist enterprise conceived by local businessman George Doukidis.

The project represented a major investment in tourism in the district and established an emphasis on ‘heritage qualities’, to compliment some of the older buildings in the locality.

Construction began in 1970, and the popular village featured a series of single-storey and two-storey buildings to create a village, with an internal roadway and native garden setting, as well as parts of old farm machinery.

There was even the remains of a quarry towards the back.

The buildings were a mix of masonry construction, featuring face-brick, stone or rendered brick walls and corrugated iron roofs.

“The buildings are designed to resemble Colonial era buildings and incorporate period style detailing including timber-framed verandas, bull-nosed verandas and timber-framed doors and windows,” the statement notes.

Sales agent Cameron Wilson from Professionals Armadale Real Estate said the standalone heritage building was among 71 premises that were part of the former tourist attraction, which now includes other businesses, such as a tavern, beauty therapy, restaurants and a school.

The listing has been used as a barber shop for the past decade, and has been renovated while retaining its yesteryear charm which includes jarrah walls and ceilings.

The floor area spans 31sqm, and includes air-conditioning, a kitchenette, storage space, hot water and bench space.

“It could be a rare that opportunity for a buyer to get in and operate a retail store out of there,” Mr Wilson said.

“Because it is heritage listed, it still has that old world charm.

“The school still operates pretty much half of the village now, so Pioneer Village Primary School, and it’s thriving with kids and parents, before school, after school. “