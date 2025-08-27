Wealthy buyers, celebrities circle as world-famous surf spot nears sale

It tops just about every Aussie surfer’s wish list, but future access to the coveted Gnaraloo break is in the balance.

A wave of concern has washed through the surfing community since the remote Gnaraloo Station surfaced earlier this year with an eye-watering $17.5 million price guide, but now a deal is close to being inked.

The far flung 78,000ha site on the edge of the UNESCO World Heritage Ningaloo Marine Park in Western Australia is a holy grail for adventure seekers who want to ride one of the most famous surf breaks in the country.

Measuring more than 95,000 football fields – with 62kms of untouched coastline – Gnaraloo Station approximately 900kms north of Perth is a real estate listing unlike any other.

Current leaseholder Paul Richardson has maintained Gnaraloo Station as a unique wildlife sanctuary and surf retreat since he took it on in 2005. The dream destination is known for world-class surf breaks like Tombstones, which hosted the famous Billabong Challenge in the 1990s when legends of the sport like Kelly Slater and Rob Machado took part.

Now on the market with Jarrad O’Rourke of O’Rourke Realty, the property is being offered as a turnkey venture that is simultaneously a working station, tourism hot spot, and conservation park. It is listed with a pastoral lease running until 2046, with extensions to 2065, and livestock including 1500 goats and 35 sheep. There is also a private 600m airstrip. Gnaraloo’s longstanding tourism leases also add strong income potential.

O’Rourke said in the three months since listing the vast property, inquiry has been unparalleled.

“We’ve had massive interest, so much so we’re having to filter between ‘just interested’ to ‘extremely interested’. We’ve had multiple expressions of interest signed already,” he said.

“I’ve had nearly every wealthy WA family get in touch, as well as some from over east. There’s been a couple of companies, but more inquiry from families.”

He added that there had also been a few offshore calls.

“There’s been quite a bit of international interest, one inquiry in particular from a world champion surfer, and a Aussie Hollywood star,” he said, without wanting to name names.

“Everyone in the surfing community seems to have their favourite local family to buy it, the amount of tagging and re-tagging online has been great. They don’t want things to change too much, I think we all agree with that.”

Off the market for more than 20 years, O’Rourke said the listing is a unique opportunity for potential leaseholders, and for himself as a selling agent.

“I don’t believe anything else quite like it exists. Yes, there may be similar properties but not with the landscape nor potential that this property has. I’ve become somewhat ‘FIFO’ of late, because my office is in Perth. I’ve flown to Carnavon or Learmonth for multiple site visits so far, arriving by plane, into cars, and helicopters to show off the expansive property,” he said.

While the topography of the property is unrivalled, O’Rourke explained that the business offering is also unmatched.

“With tourism there are three components; accommodation, tours, as well as food and drink. Currently the operation is really only offering accommodation, the other two have been left untapped. There are approvals already in place for further accommodation on the existing site, and the pastoral part of the property has also got massive potential.”

Gnaraloo Homestead is a veritable self-contained coastal village with 22 one-bedroom cabins, four two-bedroom cabins, shearing quarters, a shearing shed, and a 10-room fishing lodge with shared facilities.

There is also main five-bedroom homestead and additional infrastructure such as a reception building, two manager units, two two-bedroom units, a communal kitchen, communal showers, a laundry, six generators, and eight water tanks totalling approximately 430,000 litres.

Additionally, 3 Mile Camp features 99 campsites, three shower blocks, three staff accommodation units, along with a reception, cafe, and a retail shop.