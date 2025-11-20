realcommercial.com.au logo

Hundreds swarm historic Bushells tea building with iconic ‘ghost sign’

Buying & Selling
Lisa Calautti
First published 20 November 2025, 5:24pm

A 1890s built residence in a historic Perth town, which in its former life was a corner butcher, as well as a bootmaker and saddlery, and a fish shop, has sold for $1 million after two home opens which attracted 150 people.

Known as the historic Bushells Building for its ‘ghost’ signage along an exterior wall, 89 Swan Street, Guildford was a rare offering for the suburb, with two residences occupying the 694sqm lot on a single title.

In the 1830s it was reportedly among a handful of lots sold on the street, and by 1917 it was one of Guildford’s original butcher shops.

The local landmark sold for $1m. Picture: realestate.com.au/sold

Guildford Historic Town is part of the State Register of Heritage Places and is regarded as having a high degree of integrity.

Its assessment documentation notes that from the 1880s, James Street became the main commercial and retail centre of the town.

Sales agent Angelica Pietrzak from Belle Property Guildford said she had been inundated with buyer enquires with the “iconic” residence well known in the suburb.

The building is known for its Bushells ‘ghost sign’. Picture: realestate.com.au/sold

After receiving five offers, the home sold to a father and daughter who plan to completely renovate the home.

“It’s not heritage listed … so you can make changes to the building, but it does fall under the heritage notification that all properties do in Guildford,” she said.

The vendors, who have lived in the property since the 1980s, placed it on the market after deciding it was time to downsize.

“The original facade was actually amended in the ‘90’s, so it didn’t originally look like this,” Ms Pietrzak said.

Now two residences, the building has had many lives as a former butcher, bootmaker and saddlery, and a fish shop. Picture: realestate.com.au/sold

“The current owners updated it to keep it within the aesthetics of the town, but it was actually mirrored off a bank building.

“It’s two dwellings on one lot. It has a 1930s cottage there as well.”

The property has two distinctive residences on a single title. Picture: realestate.com.au/sold

The main residence includes a main bedroom, a sitting room and a kitchen and dining area, while the second dwelling includes scope for expansion and offers extra accommodation options.

Original stables feature two separate studio rooms and a workshop area.

Just moments to the popular Padbury’s precinct. Picture: realestate.com.au/sold

The home is a stone’s throw from the popular Padbury’s precinct which is home to cafés, boutique stores, riverside walks, and the train station.

