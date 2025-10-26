Prime Invermay site up for grabs as ARB moves on

For years, this prominent Launceston corner property has been the home of 4×4 experts ARB Launceston — but now its next chapter is ready to be written.

Elders Commercial has launched No.22-24 Robertson St, Invermay to market, and agents are expecting competition to secure this asset.

Associate director, commercial sales and leasing, Cale Ayres, said commercial zoned sites in Invermay, particularly those positioned near the Bunnings precinct, are rarely offered to the market.

“The property benefits from an excellent frontage to Holbrook St, and early inquiry has been strong,” he said.

“We anticipate competitive interest and multiple offers throughout the campaign.”

David Webster, Commercial Sales & Leasing, said the property has a lot to offer.

“This is a rare Invermay holding that combines scale, clearance and corner exposure in a tightly held precinct,” he said.

“With vacant possession and flexible zoning, buyers can occupy, invest or add value.”

The property is positioned fronting Holbrook St in the heart of the suburb’s commercial precinct.

It is just minutes to the Launceston CBD, with excellent access to Invermay Rd, Goderich St and the broader arterial network.

Invermay is home to a mix of businesses including trade suppliers, service providers, showrooms, and warehousing, underpinned by strong transport connectivity.

No.22-24 comprises a single-level, clear-span building of about 1218sq m on a substantial landholding of 2366sq m.

Improvements include showroom, offices, amenities and a high-clearance warehouse, with on-site parking and level/ramp entry.

The site is zoned Commercial under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme, enabling a wide range of permissible uses, such as bulky goods, service/industrial, or storage/warehousing.

The Mercury understands that ARB has outgrown the Robertson St property, which it has owned since 2007, and is constructing a larger facility in Tassie’s northern capital city.

This enables vacant possession for the property’s next owner.

The property is offered for sale by expressions of interest, closing on November 6 at 4pm.

Inspections are by appointment only.