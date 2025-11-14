Stonefield Estate hits market as wedding venue or family home

A family has owned and operated Stonefield Estate for 25 years, but soon a new custodian will make their mark on this historic Tasmanian property.

Highly regarded as an intimate wedding and function centre, this almost 5ha Brighton property could be acquired as a private residence, or to continue with its existing use.

Listed for sale with Rorie M Auld and John Blacklow from Elders Tasmania, the property’s two-storey Georgian sandstone homestead was built in 1824 and was originally called Braeside.

The agents said it is listed by the National Trust and is representative of an early colonial farmhouse.

The property’s residence, wedding and function centre, and ceremony room with a chapel is set amid established English-style gardens, on the banks of the Jordan River.

There is a mix of lawn areas, mature trees and cottage gardens.

The ceremony room was built in 1978 and used as tea rooms from 1992 until closing in 1997 to make way for the new wedding and function business which was built in 1998.

Mr Blacklow described the home as a beautiful fully renovated five-bedroom historic home right on the river.

“It would be ideal for a growing family,” he said.

“Alternatively, the business goes very well and has a great reputation for weddings and functions.

“It can be a full-time business operation, or the purchaser can work part-time for weddings to suit.”

Stonefield’s land parcel is described as relatively flat, with high quality soil.

Water is plentiful with an ongoing water licence of 18 megalitres per annum. The Jordan River flows year round, has a partial concrete weir, and is home to fish, platypus, swans, cormorants, eels and ducks.

Mr Blacklow said since launch the property has attracted quite a few inquiries, including someone from Western Australia.

“There has been a mixture of people who see it as a residential opportunity and others who would be commercial owner-operators,” he said.

And while Stonefield has so much to offer, there is also an opportunity to take its future in a new direction.

“There is plenty of land for intensive agriculture — cherries, a vineyard, apricots, berries — as they have water rights from the Jordan River,” Mr Blacklow said.

“The owner does not chase business, so a purchaser could explore the functions and meetings market in addition to advertising for more weddings.”

Wedding season at Stonefield Estate is generally from October to the end of March, on weekends.

The vendors have indicated that the venue should ideally cater for about 25 weddings a year, if prospective purchasers want to pursue this business in a more full-time capacity.

The agents said, with market expectations of a price in excess of $2.35m (plus stock), this would represent the freehold value. The business with equipment would be included at no further cost.

Stonefield Estate at No.126 Stonefield Rd, Brighton is listed for sale with Elders Tasmania. It will be sold by expressions of interest, closing on November 20. Contact John Blacklow or Rorie M Auld for details.