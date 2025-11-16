Retirement living: 56 new homes coming to Glenorchy

Glenorchy’s newest retirement living development is underway, with OneCare breaking ground on Barossa Living.

The Tasmanian not-for-profit aged care provider has partnered with aged care design experts Cykel Architecture to deliver 56 purpose-built villas and apartments, responding to growing demand for quality accommodation among Hobart’s ageing residents.

OneCare chief executive Peter Williams said it responds to the growing need for high-quality independent living options in and around Hobart, where development has not kept pace with the needs and expectations of today’s retirees.

“Hobart and its surrounds badly need contemporary seniors’ accommodation and services,” he said.

“There has been relatively little retirement village development over the past decade, meaning as our population ages, we’re facing an undersupply of appropriate housing.

“What’s more, this generation of seniors is looking to downsize without compromise, with a standard of living that suits their lifestyle and enables them to balance independence and connection.”

Mr Williams said the development aims to help older Tasmanians “age in place”.

“Barossa Living by OneCare is designed to be a community where retirees can enjoy independence today, but have the peace of mind of services nearby as their care needs evolve,” he said.

There’s a range of dwelling types available, offering choice when it comes to size and layout. All will be thoughtfully designed and finished, and tailored to the needs of older Tasmanians so residents can enjoy the comfort of home and the joy of community.

Cykel Architecture director Stephen Geason said the design maximised the urban location.

“Barossa Living by OneCare is situated right in the midst of an established community, which keeps residents connected to their neighbourhood and provides proximity to existing services,” he said.

“We’ve designed Barossa Living to use the underdeveloped space in a clever way, maximising mountain views and encouraging an active lifestyle while maintaining accessibility as we get older.

“The legislative requirements for retirement living were our baseline, not our target — these homes go above and beyond in terms of being beautiful, welcoming and inclusive, with a 7-plus star efficiency rating.”

Mr Williams said the new development is located right by their existing village, as well as the Barossa Park Community Centre and Barossa Park Lodge residential facility.

He said this creates a continuum of care with ageing in place entrenched in the design, empowering people to live at home longer than they might otherwise.

Construction is due to start in early 2026, with expressions of interest now open.