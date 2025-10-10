Quirky Tassie wonderland seeks new maze master

One of Tasmania’s most quirky and intriguing tourism assets has hit the market.

A widely renowned and adored attraction, Tasmazia is a multi-award-winning property in the state’s North West.

Across its 2.9ha, Tasmazia features The Great Maze incorporating Cubby Town, Three

Bears Cottage, Little Pigsville and the Crackpot Correction Centre.

There are a number of mazes: Hampton Court Maze, Confusion Maze, The Balance Maze, Hexagonal Maze, Yellow Brick Road Maze, Irish Maze, Cage Maze, plus the Embassy Garden with over 60 buildings dedicated to 40 countries.

The Village of Lower Crackpot was built to one-fifth the scale of normal buildings. It is a world of shrunk houses, pubs and playfully named structures.

Tasmazia also has a lavender farm producing a small range of lavender products.

Elders Commercial agent John Blacklow said Tasmazia is a one-of-a-kind.

“There is nothing like it,” he said.

“At the time of planting in 1985, it was the world’s largest maze.

“Its founder, Brian Inder, won the Outstanding Contribution by an individual in 2005 by Tourism Industry Council Tasmania.”

Mr Inder, now deceased, saw tourism as an “export industry”.

“We export experiences which people take home with them without us having to worry about shipping – and that makes it a bloody good industry for everyone,” he said.

“Now it is the biggest industry in the state.”

Mr Blacklow said there is scope for Tasmazia’s next owner-operators to put their own stamp on it.

“Plenty of space to add other attractions, such as mini golf, frisbee golf, a zoo, highland cows, further mazes — the list goes on,” he said.

Located near Sheffield and on the main road to Cradle Mountain, the freehold and business at No.500 Staverton Rd, Promised Land, is for sale priced at $1.8m plus stock.

The owner also has two neighbouring properties that could also be purchased or leased by negotiation.

Meanwhile, last month the Richmond Maze was sold to an international buyer.