Landmark Elizabeth St triple-decker up for grabs

A prime three-level commercial building just 30m from the Elizabeth Street Mall has hit the market.

Positioned on one of Hobart’s busiest CBD strips, No.74–76 Elizabeth St has been listed for sale with Elders Commercial agents Scott Newton and George Burbury.

Elders Commercial’s Tasmanian head of real estate, Scott Newton, said this investment opportunity has recently received substantial upgrades, and benefits from a strong WALE, tenancy mix, depreciation benefits and importantly is located in the heart of Hobart’s CBD.

“The falling interest rate environment and the lack of construction activity has created an ideal environment for investors,” he said.

No.74–76 Elizabeth St offers an immediate, diversified income stream, and comprises six fully leased tenancies across office, hospitality and retail uses.

The building has a strong passing net income of $535,544 plus GST per annum, supported by a WALE of 5.2 years as at October 2025.

Key upper-level tenants include Marinus Link (Level 1) and the Hobart Workers Club (Level 2), with ground-floor activation from Asian Town Grocer, Ella Bache and Pre-Loved.

Director, commercial sales and leasing, George Burbury, described the building as “a rare CBD investment”.

“It marries a top-tier location, a national-profile office tenant and a destination hospitality venue above proven street-level retail,” he said.

“It is compelling for investors seeking defensive cash flow with upside.”

The distinctive landmark building — with historic ironmonger and importers TJ Cane & Co displayed across its historic facade — provides a gross building area of 2336sq m on an 858sq m site.

The property is zoned Central Business under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme – Hobart, allowing for future uses (STCA).

Recent capital works include a refurbished ground-floor foyer and new lift installation, alongside two substantial 2024 fit-outs that have set a high benchmark for presentation and amenity on Levels 1 and 2.

Level 1’s A-grade office delivers premium finishes, collaboration zones and acoustic treatments, while Level 2’s hospitality venue features a commercial kitchen and flexible event spaces.

Elders Commercial is inviting expressions of interest closing at 4pm on November 6.