Sand-sational coastal resort up for $20m+ sale

A 250ha coastal property encompassing tourism, hospitality and a vineyard has hit the market.

White Sands Estate is consistently ranked among the top destinations for domestic and international tourists.

It has been brought to market by Tom Ryan of Knight Frank in conjunction with Josh Hart of McGrath Estate Agents on behalf of the vendor, local John White, who owns and operates the property.

Price expectations are $20m-plus.

Mr Ryan said an opportunity of this scale simply doesn’t come to the market.

“Given the rarity of the offering, we expect strong buyer inquiry for the property, with interest likely to come from domestic and international investors, especially given the global notoriety of the White Sands Estate,” he said.

“While the estate is a very successful venture with significant existing infrastructure, the large-scale site offers multiple future development uses, including eco-tourism, resort or residential uses, as well as events and functions and commercial.”

MORE: Healthy returns in Newstead medical hub

Prime Invermay site up for grabs as ARB moves on

Mr Hart said White Sands Estate presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a large-scale, fully operational coastal agritourism and lifestyle asset in a tightly-held East Coast pocket.

“It occupies a rare stretch of coastline with direct beach access and sweeping ocean views, in

one of Tasmania’s most popular visitor regions, benefiting from strong year-round tourism linked to nearby icons such as Freycinet National Park, Wineglass Bay and Maria Island,” he said.

“With limited large-scale coastal holdings remaining, this position offers exceptional potential for continued tourism growth, high occupancy performance and long-term value creation.”

MORE: Sold: United servo sparks heated auction battle

Hobart CBD block sells for $30m+ in landmark UTas deal

No.21554 Tasman Hwy, Four Mile Creek, has an operating brewery, distillery and vineyard with a cellar door and tasting room within a 3254sq m two-level building.

There are 19 self-contained villas and lodges offering accommodation for larger groups with six individual rooms under one roof, shared living and entertaining spaces.

It also has multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces suitable for weddings, corporate retreats, conferences and private celebrations, including beachfront ceremony locations, lawn and garden event sites, and flexible indoor function rooms with ocean views.

The property boasts a spectacular beachfront location, with private beach access directly onto Four Mile Creek Beach, along the highly sought-after East Coast of Tasmania tourist trail.

It sits between St Helens and Bicheno on the Tasman Highway, about 1.5 hours’ drive from Launceston and within easy driving distance of Freycinet National Park, Wineglass Bay, Douglas Apsley and Maria Island.

The expressions of interest campaign for the property will close at 2pm on Thursday, November 20.

MORE: Landmark Elizabeth St triple-decker up for grabs

Tas farmland price tops Aussie regions