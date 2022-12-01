Find property
Invest
Short-term
Find agencies
News
Sign in
Join
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Food
News
Lune Croissanterie: Cult-status bakery’s flagship Fitzroy warehouse up for sale
Buying & Selling
Investor cuts $7m deal for axe-throwing club
The future of the Gold Coast Lumber Punks branch and other tenants including a long-standing fruit market is on the chopping block with the offmarket sale of a prominent Miami site.
News
From humble kitchen to $55m factory – the rapid rise of My Muscle Chef
Australian food tech start-up success story My Muscle Chef has unveiled its $55 million production facility in Sydney’s west.
3 articles found
Viewing 1 - 3
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.