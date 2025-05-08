La Porchetta’s Rathdowne St, Carlton, birthplace for sale almost forty years after it opened

Carlton’s birthplace of the La Porchetta Italian restaurant has been served up for sale with a $6m-$6.6m asking price.

Founded by Rocco “Rocky” Pantaleo and Felice Nania in 1985, the restaurant became a Melbourne institution and turned into a pizza empire with dozens of franchises across Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

It continued to operate for more than a decade after the passing of Mr Pantaleo in 2010, but closed its doors in February last year — almost forty years after he and Mr Nania began serving pizzas from it.

RELATED: Reservoir: House featuring dolphin fountain has Sooshi Mango’s eye

Old Castlemaine Gaol sold to school for $2.6m

Australia’s supercharged suburbs: Why family is selling up in Melbourne)

At the time the family’s posted on social media saying they had been proud to help establish a Melbourne institution and setting the standard for Italian restaurant franchises in Australia, but noted that it was now time “for the family to move on to new beginnings and pursue new ventures”.

During that time, the restaurant expanded to cover four neighbouring buildings from 388 to 394 Rathdowne St, making it one of the largest single holdings in the popular northern-suburbs shopping village.

Nelson Alexander’s Damien Theisz is handling the sale on behalf of the two families who still own the expansive property and said it was the largest combined holding he was aware of ever having been listed.

“I’m not aware of any other like this,” Mr Theisz said.

“And just walking through it, seeing all the photos on the walls, it was just unbelievable.

“It’s a piece of Melbourne history. And I hate to think about how many pizzas would have gone through that oven.”

With 20 metres of frontage to Rathdowne St, and spanning 515sq m, Mr Theisz said while he wasn’t ruling out interest from restaurant and retail groups, with the prospect it could also be rented out for $320,000-$340,000 a year, he had already talked to small and medium development firms about the site.

There are heritage protections in place for parts of it, but pending council approvals he said it was likely any buyer would be considering the possibility of developing upwards in the future given the size of the site.

Mr Theisz added that if the eventual buyer wanted the building’s owning families might well be open to seeing if they could get one more pizza out of its ovens.

“I’m sure the vendors could work something out and crank up the pizza oven for one more time,” he said.

Expressions of interest for the properties close at 3pm on June 4.

La Porchetta still has restaurants serving in a number of locations including South Yarra and Footscray.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Rolling Stone Australia owner Josh Simons lists Patterson Lakes home

Victorian home approvals fall as new unit pipeline plunges, builders fear government targets

Epping home with luxury fit-out and commercial motorcycle workshop for sale