Shane Delia’s Maha East site close to $2.64m deal

A Windsor premises home to celebrity chef Shane Delia’s Maha East restaurant is on the cusp of a multimillion-dollar deal.

The 36 Chapel St site’s ground floor is leased to the Middle Eastern eatery owned by the hospitality superstar and presenter of the SBS television shows Spice Journey, Recipe For Life and Middle East Feast.

The building, which counts the International Film Festival Awards as its first floor tenant, was listed with $2.64m price hopes earlier this year.

It was slated to go under the hammer on Wednesday, but the auction did not go ahead.

However, agents were negotiating with a buyer on Thursday regarding conditions of a potential sale and were confident it would wrap up within days.

Maha East has been based at the Windsor address since 2019.

It’s a sister restaurant to Mr Delia’s flagship Melbourne restaurant Maha and Collingwood’s Maha North.

His portfolio also includes Melbourne Airport’s Biggie Smalls and Middle Ground, plus the Brisbane restaurant Layla which opened in March.

Maha East has an eight-year lease in place at its Windsor premises plus an option to extend the rental agreement until 2041.

The building earns $138,605 rental income per year with compounding 4 per cent annual rent increases in place for both tenants.

Commercial real estate agency Burgess Rawson from CBRE’s Shaun Venables, David Napoleone, Nathan Mufale and Hamish Bowen are handling the listing.

In October, 2024, Mr Delia and his wife Maha, for whom his restaurants were named, sold their Moonee Ponds house for $2.289m.

Scenes from Middle East Feast were filmed in the kitchen, which is fitted with AEG cooking appliances, a Bosch dishwasher, stone-topped bench and a pantry.

Their former residence also features an outdoor deck with an open fireplace, a media and theatre room, home office and a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and spa ensuite.

Jellis Craig director John Morello managed its sales campaign.

