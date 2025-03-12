Rex Hunt’s iconic Port Melbourne fish and chip shop D’Lish Fish seeks new landlord

An award-winning fish and chip shop founded by AFL legend Rex Hunt has cast its net for a new landlord.

But the next owner of D’Lish Fish in Port Melbourne will need deep pockets to hook the property, which is expected to sell for more than $2.6m.

Property records show the footy legend sold the business in 2008 for $1.5m, but it has continued to serve up fish and chips ever since, with more than 25 years operating from the 105 Beach St address so far.

Located at the foot of Station Pier, it is expected to attract investors as the property has a 10-year lease to the current operators of the restaurant — ensuring Hunt’s legacy remains untouched.

The former footballer turned media personality had a lengthy career in the Victorian Football League, which included two VFL premiership wins, before moving into a variety of TV and radio roles.

Hunt also began hosting his first fishing show on radio in 1981, and a decade later was the host of Rex Hunt’s Fishing World on TV, with the show going through a few iterations over the next 12 years — famously kissing most of the fish he caught before releasing them.

Fitzroys director Chris Kombi said the level of inquiry had been above expectations with investors leading the charge as it there would be no changes to the site in the near future.

Mr Kombi said that D’Lish Fish is one of those places that people will just assume will always be there.

“It’s a landmark site, and the business has a huge following — so there’s definitely an emotional connection for a lot of Melburnians,” he said.

The 270sq m waterfront property has been home to D’Lish Fish since 1998, when Hunt, already a household name in footy and fishing circles — decided to turn his passion for fishing into a seafood business that became a Melbourne institution.

The shop has since racked up awards, being voted Melbourne’s best fish and chip shop by Urban List, TimeOut, and Dish Cult, and securing an award from RestaurantGuru.

The Fitzroys director said Port Melbourne had undergone a massive transformation over the past 15 years, with the area gentrifying and attracting luxury developments and high-end buyers.

“Port Melbourne today is very different from when D’Lish Fish first opened,” Mr Kombi said.

“It’s a highly desirable, affluent suburb, and that makes this site a valuable long-term investment with strong capital growth potential.”

Expressions of interest close at 2pm March 26.

