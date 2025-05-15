Swine and dine: The rise and fall of one of Aus’s most loved family restaurants

Known for its 18-hour slow-cooked prime rib steak, signature curly fries and wacky decor, Hog’s Breath claimed from day one that it would set out to be unlike any other restaurants.

For most parts, this has proven to be true, with the iconic eatery having served up amazing memories, food and hog’spitality for the past 36 years.

But the popular restaurant chain that once had over 80 venues dotted around the country and sponsored countless events and sporting teams, has been facing serious demise since Covid.

In 2019 alone, about a dozen stores were forced to close after their owners declared bankruptcy or lost valuable assets.

At the time, Hog’s Breath Cafe’s former chief executive Ross Worth said the company was facing its ‘toughest environment we’ve seen in 30 years’.

“In addition to a decrease in spending, consumers have also significantly changed their eating and shopping habits with the arrival of food delivery services and increasing prevalence in meal kits,” Mr Worth told news outlets.

“We are also experiencing increases in operational costs with rising wages, raw food costs, rent and electricity.”

By 2021, only 47 locations remained operational with South Australia losing its final venue in late 2023.

Three NSW-based Hog’s Breath franchisees in Tuggerah, Orange, and Coffs Harbour also went into liquidation the same year, while Hog’s Breath Mildura, in north west Victoria, ranks among the latest closures, with the venue going into administration last September, only two years after changing owners.

Today, only 20 venues are remaining – 13 of which are located in Queensland, including Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Airlie Beach, Rockhampton, Hervey Bay, Caloundra, Morayfield, Toowoomba, Ipswich, Springfield, Surfers Paradise and Cleveland.

Only two venues are operational in New South Wales – Penrith and St Marys, two in Victoria – Mildura and Traralgon, two in Tasmania – Hobart and Launceston and one in Western Australia – Kelmscott.

Swine and dine!

The final year of the 1980s was a momentous year marked by the collapse of the Berlin Wall, the birth of the World Wide Web in Australia and the debut episode of Seinfeld.

Along with those mega events, 1989 also was the year Don Algie and Ginger White opened their first Hog’s Breath Cafe at Airlie Beach, inspired by an eatery in Florida.

The community built by its founders thrived off the good-time vibes, fun merchandise, yacht races and countless team and event sponsorships, including NASCAR, the 1993 Cairns Tens Rugby Union Tournament, the V8s and the Melbourne Storm’s cheerleading squad.

Hog’s Breath was also the major sponsorship partner for the Brisbane Broncos during their 2014 and 2015 seasons.

However, to its customers, Hog’s Breath is best known for its 18-hour slow cooked prime rib and curly fries – a dish that remains iconic to this day – as well as its intentionally quirky and unique interior.

While the owners of each franchise location brings their own individual touch to the decor, venues generally ooze rustic charm.

Indeed, customers would be hard pressed to find a venue where walls weren’t adorned with items from the past, sporting memorabilia or number plates – and lets not forget the hard, wooden benches reminiscent of an American ranch.

This, coupled with loud 80s and 90s music, has long created a distinctive culture and philosophy that promotes fun and enjoyment, according to its founders.

Can Hog’s Breath be revived?

Despite many succession of closures, a new hog’spitality era could be on the horizon.

Only earlier this year, former Retail Food Group executive Tom Elliott was named as the new CEO of Hog’s Breath Cafe, with the experienced franchise and hospitality executive looking to rejuvenate the brand amid challenges of an evolving dining landscape.

Elliott told News Corp his strategic vision for Hog’s Breath was built around three core pillars – elevating guest experiences, accelerating digital capability, and delivering value-driven marketing that resonates with modern Australian diners.

“Few brands have that level of nostalgia and customer affection,” he says.

“But the dining landscape is evolving fast. At Hog’s Breath, we’re doubling down on what matters most – great food, great value, and great experiences.”

While specifics are yet to be announced on how Elliott plans to revive the brand, outgoing CEO Steven Spurgin once outlined his own ambitious plans in 2021.

“My great hairy audacious goal, for want of a better word, is to be in a position to open 10 restaurants a year within five years,” he said.

So what does the future hold for Hog’s Breath Cafe? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.