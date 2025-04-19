Melbourne’s most famous fish and chip shop D’Lish Fish just got a new landlord

The Port Melbourne fish and chip shop founded by AFL great and fishing icon Rex Hunt has a new landlord after it reeled in a buyer for $2.755m.

D’Lish Fish, founded by Hunt in 1998, sold about a month after it hit the market.

Hunt parted ways with the store in 2008 in a $1.5m sale, but remains one of the nation’s most recognisable anglers after years hosting TV shows including Rex Hunt’s Fishing World on TV.

He also played 202 VFL games across Richmond, Geelong and St Kilda, winning two premierships with the Tigers, and became a household name through his colourful commentary career after hanging up the boots.

Fitzroy’s director Chris Kombi and Tom Fisher handled the sale of the 105 Beach St property near Station Pier, which has leasing arrangements in place for 28 years — meaning fish will continue to be on the menu for a long time yet.

“Buyers were drawn to the location, with its large local and visitor populations, as well as the property’s secure lease profile and successful tenant – home to arguably the best fish and chips in Melbourne,” Mr Kombi said.

D’Lish Fish has been a Melbourne institution for more than two decades, frequently topping “best fish and chip” lists from Urban List, TimeOut, and Dish Cult.

The sale reflects a rate of more than $10,000 a square metre, and Mr Kombi said it attracted strong interest from investors.

The Fitzroy’s director added the site offered something different to typical Port Melbourne listings.

“Most of the available properties are along Bay Street, which is more of a traditional retail and hospitality strip,” Mr Kombi said.

“In contrast, this site is on Beach Street, right at the end of Station Pier, so it’s a waterfront location with a completely different feel.”

Mr Fisher said the site’s location gave it even stronger long-term prospects.

“The beachfront location is well supported by an abundance of high-rise apartment complexes and proposed future development activity, which have added significantly to the immediate residential and worker populations,” he said.

“This location also has a front-row seat to Australia’s largest urban renewal project, Fishermans Bend, which is expected to be home to 80,000 residents and provide employment for up to 80,000 people by 2050.”

