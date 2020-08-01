Buy
Iconic arts theatre for sale in ‘heartbreaking’ bid to stay afloat
News
Paddington’s Verona Cinema up for sale with hopes of $30m
The future of a famous Art house cinema — opened by Nicole Kidman 25 years ago — is up in the air after coming up for sale with a $30m guide.
News
Landmark development site Auburn Redyard sells for $90m
A mammoth development site in western Sydney with a movie theatre, Telstra building and a vacant land parcel has been snapped up in a $90 million deal.
News
Dexus bets on office recovery with $2.1bln Brisbane development
Property group Dexus is backing an office recovery in the Queensland capital as it has advanced plans for a $2.1 bilion overhaul of the Eagle Street Pier and Waterfront Place precinct into a major twin tower office and leisure development.
News
Excitement builds ahead of Adelaide’s $330m SkyCity casino reopening
The rapid development of Adelaide is gathering pace with the $330m reopening of SkyCity casino on November 28, with the complex to include several high-profile bars and restaurants and shine a spotlight on the city which has benefited from early border reopenings.
News
Village Roadshow takeover edges closer as buyer locks in bid lift
Private equity firm BGH Capital will pay part of a promised uplift in its takeover play for theme park and cinema operator Village Roadshow.
News
Happy ending on hold for cinemas as lack of films hits hard
Australia’s cinemas could be waiting some time for their happy ending as they weather the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.
News
Tee up an investment in a Holey Moley golf venue
Why merely test your mini golf skills at popular entertainment venue Holey Moley when you can own the building that houses one? But that’s not all that’s on offer at this property at Newtown in …
News
Melbourne’s iconic Festival Hall bought by Hillsong Church
The Hillsong Church has purchased iconic Melbourne music venue Festival Hall for a whopping $23m.
News
Sydney swingers club known for group sex parties up for sale
A swingers club premises that used to host group sex parties for profit before it closed down has come up for sale with a unique proposition for potential buyers.
129 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 13
