St Kilda’s Alex Theatre facing uncertain future after $7m listing

An iconic St Kilda stage that’s hosted Rob Mills, Pia Miranda, Gyton Grantley among a roll call of Australian theatre greats is on the market — and it may not stay a theatre.

The Alex Theatre, at 135 Fitzroy St, has been a creative cornerstone since it was transformed from the George Cinemas into a two-stage performance venue in 2015.

In the decade since, it has become synonymous with the suburb’s arts revival, hosting musicals, comedy, cabaret and the St Kilda Film Festival.

But the historic venue, spread across 1484sq m within the heritage-listed George Apartments building is now for sale with $6m-$7m price hopes.

Colliers Melbourne East’s Lucas Socio said the combination of cultural cachet and a prime St Kilda location would attract interest from wealthy individuals, arts institutions and owner-occupiers.

“It’s a truly unique opportunity to secure a fully operational performing arts venue in one of Melbourne’s most vibrant suburbs,” Mr Soccio said.

The property’s two purpose-built theatres seat 500 and 291 patrons respectively, with a rehearsal studio, bar and lounge, and office space also on site.

The site could remain a stage for live performance or be reimagined for hospitality, events or other uses, subject to council approval.

Some of the Alex’s most prominent performances have been the musical Sexercise in 2015, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, and Puffs — a Harry Potter parody play, which starred Rob Mills. It’s also given a platform to emerging talent.

“It’s part of the fabric of St Kilda, people have a real emotional connection to it,” one industry source said.

“That kind of nostalgia can make buyers more aggressive in today’s market.”

The Alex occupies a prized position less than 6km from the Melbourne CBD and a short walk from the beach, Luna Park and the Palais Theatre.

Expressions of interest for The Alex Theatre close at 2pm, August 22.

