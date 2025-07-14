Moorabbin bowling alley saved as General Public reveals plans

Melbourne’s longest running bowling alley is set to be reopened in time for Christmas after a more than $10m play that has saved it from developers.

The Moorabbin bowling lanes date back to the 1964, and have been operated by popular groups from AMF to Zone.

It’s now just months away from being reopened under the banner of General Public, who plan to not only reopen it — but make it a bigger draw card for families from as far as Melbourne’s Bayside suburbs.

General Public managing director Harry Kourbeis said while they were still firming up all of their plans, the bowling lanes would definitely be a part of it — but there will be less of them.

“You can expected another bowling offering to come back to what is known as one of the earliest bowling centres in Victoria,” Mr Kourbeis said.

“And we’re hoping to open by early December.

“But we will reduce the lanes to 12. We are expecting more of a social interest, than a competitive bowling one, so that will give more room for other activities.”

General Public also have venues in Dingley, Frankston, Corio in Geelong and the Queensland city of Ipswich.

They typically offer bowling, gaming arcades, pool tables, and golfing simulators.

Bowling leagues, as well as kids events are among their regular offerings.

They’re also planning to give the venue a menu makeover and offer “good comfort food” made from quality ingredients that suits casual dining – and takes things a step beyond the usual bowling alley fare.

Mr Kourbeis said when he had seen the forthcoming sale sign at the property while driving to one of the existing General Public sites in Dingley he “couldn’t stop quickly enough to get the details”.

“I thought it was perfectly located,” he said.

The entertainment retail industry veteran also appreciated the site’s 1960s character, something he has little intention of changing on the outside — despite bigger plans for inside.

The local landmark at 944-954 Nepean Highway was listed for sale in January and sold in March this year for $10.2m.

Three months later, Zone Bowling in Moorabbin was closed on June 13 ahead of a new site under that brand being opened at Southland on June 19.

JLL’s Dominic McGrath worked on the sale and said there had been interest from retailers as well as developers, despite heritage aspects giving some pause to those planning a significant transformation.

“But a lot of retailers and some developers were looking at it,” Mr McGrath said.

“The size gave it a lot of flexibility, so it was a competitive campaign.”

He added that with other parties still looking, there was still demand in the $10m range for larger Moorabbin addresses.

However, Mr McGrath said it was a good thing for Melbourne that a bowling alley was likely to continue on at the site.

“A lot of people we spoke to knew it straight away, having taken their kids there and having gone there when they were younger,” he said.

“So it’s great for the area that it may stay there. People in the bayside area will be pretty rapt to see it continue as a bowling alley.”

JLL’s Xander Yeo was also involved in the sale and said it was a win for the wider community that the “Nepean Highway landmark” would continue on as an entertainment spot.

