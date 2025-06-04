Say ‘I do’: A one-of-a-kind wedding chapel on wheels for sale

A chapel on wheels is for sale in Western Australia with price hopes of $80,000.

Designed and built by celebrant Anita Revel, the Margaret River region based chapel – dubbed ‘Big Love Tiny Chapel’ – has spent the past three years hosting weddings to local couples, to those who have flown from the UK for a unique wedding experience.

Inspired by a similar chapel on wheels Ms Revel saw in America many years ago, it had long been a dream of hers to have something similar, and when the pandemic hit, she decided to get creative.

“When COVID happened and the bottom fell out of the wedding industry, I retrained as a residential designer – a draftie – and that chapel was my first project after graduating,” she said.

Ms Revel and a builder spent three months bringing her design to life, using sustainable building practices and incorporating reattached weatherboards, a steel frame, reclaimed jarrah, refurbished lead-light doors and repurposed floorboards.

Inside, it features vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, traditional collar ties and feature windows.

Weighing 2.46 tonnes, the chapel has an internal space of 9.4sqm and a 3sqm porch.

It can fit up to eight people inside, and the sale includes the transfer of its custom license plates, ‘BIGLOVE’, custom made stairs, and the option of existing bookings.

Since the pandemic, Ms Revel said the chapel has hosted many elopements and also travels to local wineries for pop-up wedding days, where she can host up to three ceremonies a day.

She said it has been a sad decision to sell but after opening a marriage office in Margaret River, she cannot give the business the attention it needed.

Interest has been good since the chapel has hit the market, with three wedding celebrants and a winery keen on buying it.

Ms Revel believes while Big Love Tiny Chapel is the only of its kind in Western Australia, there is another chapel on wheels in the Grampians in Victoria and there was once one on the Gold Coast.

She has fond memories of all the weddings the chapel has hosted.

“Every single one has been gorgeous,” she said.

“The first one was, I had an Elvis impersonator come and do the vows as the couple would only get married if they were married by a drunken Elvis so they hired a performer and he did the ceremony.

“One couple flew from England to marry in it, and they decorated it themselves and bought all their photos from home and decorated it.”