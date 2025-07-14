Marvellously stoked: Marvel Stadium levels up members offering with Stoke-Grill

Marvel Stadium has big plans to up its game in 2025, flexing its culinary muscle with the unveiling of luxe, members-only restaurant Stoke-Grill.

The arena in Melbourne’s Docklands was recently recognised as fifth in the world for highest-grossing stadiums, and number seven for highest stadium ticket sales in the 2025 Pollstar Mid-Year Top 50 Worldwide Stadium rankings. It has hosted international superstars including Coldplay, Green Day and American singer Luke Combs in the first half of the year alone, and will play home to Oasis, Lady Gaga and more later this year.

And with top acts, comes one of Melbourne’s top restaurants – Stokehouse – to the stadium’s members area the Medallion Club, helmed by the St Kilda stalwart’s executive chef Jason Staudt.

Canadian born Staudt says North American stadiums can be thanked for lifting the food experience in Australia – a trend he’s witnessed in the last five years.

“When Marvel and the AFL approached me with this opportunity to create Stoke-Grill, it instantly appealed. The motivating factor was to be part of the food change for the good, not just for the sake of being inside a stadium. People come for sport and to be entertained, they want the whole package,” Staudt says.

Stoke-Grill marks a new era for the Medallion Club’s direction, while also exposing the Stokehouse brand to more audiences. The bayside restaurant has already worked with the Australian Open, collaborated with Ralph Lauren fragrances as part of Formula One this year; and stepping into a premium dining space at Marvel is a natural extension of that footprint.

“This is a true partnership in every sense of the word,” says Marvel Stadium AFL General Manager Scott Fitzgerald.

“It’s not a case of we get your brand and we do what we like with it. Stokehouse has been very particular about how the dishes are offered at Stoke-Grill, and chef Jason Staudt has put in a lot of time and energy into the space to make sure it’s exactly how they envision it to work. As a result, fans get to experience first-class Melbourne cuisine with a twist at the stadium.”

Marvel Stadium, which is currently celebrating its 25th year, has plans to expand its offering to also include a roof top walking tour, while more food offerings will join the precinct in an attempt to get more traffic through its doors. Victor Liong’s Lee Ho Fook has been part of its culinary footprint for six years, while Amphora and Friends of Fire have also brought street-cred to the zone.

“We want to give punters a reason to come earlier and linger longer and will be expanding and changing it up,” says Fitzgerald.

“There is a chorus of people looking for something different when it comes to food even though they might not know what that is yet.”

International partnerships are equally as important according to Fitzgerald. Marvel Stadium continues its partnership with Delaware North – a global catering provider that’s been partnered with Marvel Stadium since 2000.

Having worked with the St Kilda Football Club from 2007 to 2012 before embarking on his journey at Marvel Stadium, Fitzgerald knows too well the hype dating back to the early 2000s when restaurateur Andrew McConnell was making his famous lobster rolls at his restaurant on Fitzroy St, St Kilda.

“I’m looking for the lobster roll moment at Marvel. A reason for people to come here for the food experience everyone is talking about,” he says.

According to Fitzgerald, the demand for better food experiences at the stadium began to unravel pre-pandemic, and has only grown in appetite ever since.

“People want better experiences at stadiums, and we are giving that from a premium restaurant to a casual one. People want a better pie than the average on offer; so that sense of trading up still remains a big focus for us, as does maintaining affordability,” says Fitzgerald.

At Stoke-Grill, members get to experience all the fine dining thrills; think 300g whole prime rib roast with smoke bone marrow and salsa verde to a spanner crab dog with lime and coconut for a chic take on a stadium staple. The crowd pleaser Stokey date pudding and a cheese tray also hit the spot; with quick service for pre-game feasting part of the modus operandi.

Staudt says the inspiration for Stoke-Grill comes from his time working in kitchens in Paris, New York and as Head Chef at Aria in Sydney.

“I took a lot learning from these venues; that pre-theatre dining offer and the quick timeline to get people to their seats without compromising on quality,” he says.

“I learned a lot from Matt Moran who is a produce driven operator; and I think leaning into that has been amazing. Food offering can be heavier in northern America, whereas the food we are creating is a lot healthier than it has ever been. We use garnishes but less butter to cook with – we showcase the main item from local carrots to sugar loaf cabbage or a southern rock lobster and not using these items as a vessel for others.”

The Stoke-Grill menu is set for winter; but the popularity is proving fruitful. “When we signed on it was for only 42 games for the year, and now Marvel wants us to do more with The Matildas and Oasis shows coming up. It means the members are enjoying the offer and that’s a good thing,” says Staudt.

A Medallion Club membership comes at a price – from $5500 for an individual per annum to the top tier offering for corporates at $13,000. It gives members access to all facilities across Marvel and the MCG.

In an attempt to lure younger crowds to Marvel Stadium, Fitzgerald is looking to international stadium offerings for inspiration. There are plans to take out a row of chairs out toward the back of Level 3 for more socialising capacity when mingling at events, to giving punters a chance to book a seat atop the score board to watch a game of sport.