Eatons Hill Hotel owners buy neighbouring land in $3.5m expansion deal

The owners of the popular Eatons Hill Hotel precinct in southeast Queensland have splashed $3.5m on a neighbouring property with plans to expand the popular entertainment and hospitality venue.

The family-owned Comiskey Group bought the 8ha freehold parcel at 638 South Pine Rd, Eatons Hill at auction on Thursday.

With the acquisition, the precinct grows from 6ha to a massive 14ha, setting the stage for more carparking, enhanced facilities, more accommodation and new offerings.

The site wraps in a prime U-shape around the existing Eatons Hill precinct, home to the award-winning Eatons Hill Hotel, its 4.5-star accommodation, Comiskey Distillery, the Bottlemart Superstore, and the Woolworths-anchored Eatons Hill Village.

Director Rob Comiskey said the purchase couldn’t have come at a better time:

“Today is my birthday, and it’s off to a great start,” Mr Comiskey said.

“We have been eyeing out the site behind Eatons Hill Hotel for years, strategically we

always knew it would be a great buy and it’s a dream realised to be able to have secured it.

“When we first built Eatons Hill Hotel, we were just really starting out in the hotel game, it was one of our biggest business risks.

“We never would have thought it would be so successful, let alone that we’d end

up being able to buy the property next door.

“It’s times like these that I pinch myself and am so proud of all the hard work my family have done, the epic team we have and just so grateful for the support of our communities. It’s not without them that any of this would be possible.

“We look forward to using this land to enhance and expand on our current offering, with the community in mind every step of the way”

Eatons Hill Hotel is 25 minutes north of Brisbane in the Moreton Bay region and is known for hosting major concerts and events.

Popular artists including Post Malone, Khalid, The Vengaboys, Rita Ora and Ice Cube have all performed at the venue.

The Comiskey Group have 850 employees with a collection of large-scale entertainment venues across Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

They are currently growing their tourism offerings with the $50m Country Club Hotel and retail precinct in Strathpine set to open next year.