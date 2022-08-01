Buy
ecotourism
News
Buyers sought for Gold Coast mountain bike destination
News
Rare buy: Burraga Island for sale
A private sanctuary is up for grabs with a 122ha island in NSW’s south coast being listed for sale, with the freehold site ripe for development. Burraga Island, a 122ha exclusive island on the NSW …
News
Investors snap up domestic accommodation assets
With domestic tourism back on the agenda sale volumes and investor demand for local accommodation assets are growing.
News
The luxury Secrets on the Lake retreat in Montville is on the market
A couple who built their dream luxury treehouse retreat in the Sunshine Coast hinterland are retiring and have put it on the market.
News
Cradle Mountain Lodge in breathtaking Tassie wilderness may fetch $100m
Cradle Mountain Lodge, a luxury retreat on the edge of the stunning World Heritage-listed Tasmanian wilderness area, is up for sale for as much as $100 million.
News
Byron Bay Hinterland Retreat hits the market
The boutique retreat is the latest wellness facility to be listed, with its premium location and development potential likely to create interest.
News
Wellness tourism on the rise, and it’s not just for the rich
An increased focus on our mental and physical health and the planet is pushing more Australians to prioritise wellness tourism, while the sustainability of the sector is piquing interest from investors.
News
Salter Brothers goes cold on Graham and Jude Turner’s Spicers Retreats portfolio
The ambitious plans of fund manager Salter Brothers to acquire Spicers Retreats from multi-millionaire travel entrepreneurs Graham and Jude Turner appear to have collapsed.
News
Eco View Retreat build to start within weeks
Gold Coast Council has approved plans for wellness resort Eco View Retreat in southeast Queensland’s Tallebudgera Valley, which owner Tony De Leede hopes will help companies to impress and retain good staff.
News
Wellness resort part-owned by Hugh Jackman close to sale
Australia’s largest eco-retreat is one step closer to being sold, says owner Tony De Leede, as he moves forward with plans for his new wellness retreat.
16 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 2
Prev
1
2
Next
