‘Magnificent’ Tweed Heads eco retreat with jaw dropping views for sale

A “magnificent” eco retreat in the Tweed Valley has hit the market with price hopes of $4.5m.

Spanning over 11 acres (4.4 hectares), the property consists of a resort-style infinity pool, hot tub, four architecturally designed villas and a main stone residence.

Perhaps the most jaw dropping part of the property is the views over the hinterland and the UNESCO world heritage Mt Wollumbin and surrounding ranges.

Listing agent Kristie Hoffman from Elder Tweed Valley said the it was one of the best views in the whole Tweed Valley.

“I see a lot of properties everyday and the way this one is positioned is exquisite,” Ms Hoffman said. “It’s quite magnificent.”

Located at 7 Minto Place Smiths Creek, each villa is designed for couples, featuring a freestanding bath in each, a prime spot to take in the views.

There is also a main residence made of stone, and a staff cottage.

“It’s a beautiful forest block with beautiful walking trails throughout,” Ms Hoffman said.

The estate, known as La Rocher, is nearby the Northern Rivers Rail Trail and the Uki Mountain Bike Park, a draw for cyclists and mountain bikers.

“People fly in from all around Australia to experience the rail trail,” Ms Hoffman said.

There is also a koala corridor and a conservation agreement with NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust, with $45 000 funding available for maintenance and weed control through Biodiversity NSW.

“This property is a sanctuary for both you and the environment,” marketing for the property states.

The retreat is currently operating under the name ‘La Rocher Eco Retreat’ and the current standard rate is $1,100 for two guests for a two night stay.

Ms Hoffman said there has been great interest from buyers from overseas, Sydney and Melbourne looking to purchase and run the business.

“Mainly CEOs and high profile business people are currently looking at the property,” she said.

The property is located close to the Byron Shire and only 45 minutes from the Gold Coast airport.

“People are going wow, we cannot believe this is 20 minutes from the beach,” Ms Hoffman said.

“The coast is definitely moving this way and gaining a lot of interest from savvy investors understanding what is coming.”

Ms Hoffman said there wasn’t anything like this property in the area.

“This is completely council approved and it took years to complete. Everything is manicured within an inch of its life, I’ve not seen a retreat like this.”

The property is for sale via an expression of interest campaign until Friday, April 12 through Kristie Hoffman Elders Tweed Valley.

