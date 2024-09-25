5-star eco lodge on Eyre Peninsula listed for sale with $1.9m price hopes

An award-winning luxury eco retreat, home to the critically endangered yellow-tailed black cockatoo, has hit the market, attracting keen interest from around the country.

Tanonga Luxury Eco Lodges, nestled on almost 100ha of breathtaking natural landscape at Charlton Gully, just 20 minutes from Port Lincoln, has been listed with a price guide of$1.78m to $1.9m, offering an off-grid, serene lifestyle and a lucrative business opportunity, with future bookings into the new year.

MORE NEWS

Surprise inclusion in stunning Hills property

Fitness guru Tobi Pearce sells Adelaide penthouse at $187k loss

Autobots Assemble! This home is Prime for the taking

Current operators Raimond and Heidi Mueller have recently completed a $200,000 upgrade to the property, installing new bore water and solar power systems and a stately stone wall at the front entrance, as well as repainting the eco lodges and mulching the extensive bushland gardens.

But, two years on from buying the retreat, they say the time is right to retire.

“When we came here, we were looking for a sea change away from Adelaide,’’ Mrs Mueller

said.

“My husband found this online and we thought it might be something we could try that would let us work from home,” she said.

“We were complete newbies (to running an accommodation operation) so we had to learn as we went.

“But we’ve loved the peace and tranquillity – we have a lot of kangaroos here and all of the birdlife too.

“And we’ve got to meet some really lovely people (guests).’’

Tanonga, an indigenous name meaning sweet water – a reference to the permanent spring, billabong and creek that run through the property – comprises two luxurious eco lodges that boast stunning vistas and Japanese baths.

There is also a main three-bedroom residence with beautiful timber floors, a modern kitchen, multiple living spaces and a large undercover entertaining deck.

The yellow-tailed black cockatoo is regularly sighted at the property, along with the superb blue wren and striated pardalote.

Blue sun orchids, flame heath shrubs and myrtle wattle are among the species of abundant flora and vegetation.

Mr Mueller said the retreat has been a wonderful escape from the “at race’’.

“It’s just so quiet and peaceful and it’s got such good views,’’ he said.

“We’ve spent quite a bit of money on it and it’s very neat and tidy.

“I will definitely miss it but my wife wants to retire so it’s time for a change.’’

Selling agent Phil Crowder, from Belle Property, said the recently-listed retreat had already attracted interest locally and interstate.

“It’s quite a unique property and it would suit a lot of different types of people that want a lifestyle change that can produce a bit of income too,’’ he said.

“I’ve stayed in one of the lodges and it’s really quite special – the photos just don’t do it

justice.’’

– BY LAUREN AHWAN