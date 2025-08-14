Eco-tourism gem springs onto market

Eco-tourism and events destination Spring Bay Mill has hit the market today.

From solar-powered beach shacks to luxury glamping tents set in native bushland, every element of the Mill was designed to immerse guests in Tasmania’s natural heritage.

This East Coast property offers 55 unique accommodation units, eight architecturally designed event spaces, and Development Approval for 26 additional accommodation units.

The Triabunna property has been brought to market by Sam Abel and Duncan McCulloch from Colliers.

Hotels team executive, Mr Abel, said Tasmania is poised for strong growth in domestic and international visitation.

He said the state welcomed 1.31 million visitors in 2024, generating $3.41bn in expenditure and recording 12.55 million visitor nights.

“The East Coast alone accounted for 21 per cent of total tourism revenue, highlighting the strategic positioning of Spring Bay Mill within a high-growth market part of the Tasmania 2030 Visitor Economy Strategy,” Mr Abel said.

Once the site of the world’s largest woodchip mill, this 43ha coastal property has been reimagined into a leading example of regenerative development, sustainability, and architectural innovation to enhance a wellness experience.

Guests are invited to engage deeply with the land through curated experiences such as bushfood walks, traditional smoking ceremonies, and regenerative habitat planting.

Mr Abel said the global wellness market is booming, reaching $6.3tn in 2023 and projected to hit $9tn by 2028.

“This rise reflects a growing consumer focus on sustainability, holistic health, emotional wellbeing, and rejuvenation, especially post-pandemic,” he said.

“Travellers are increasingly drawn to Tasmania thanks to its positive impact on the environment, prosperity and genuine way of life.

“The strength and resilience of Tasmania’s visitor economy definitely reinforces the strategic value of assets like Spring Bay Mill within a thriving tourism landscape.”

Located just over an hour’s drive from Hobart along the iconic Great Eastern Drive, the property offers endless views of Maria Island National Park, a UNESCO-listed reserve, and is nearby to some of Tasmania’s celebrated natural attractions, including Freycinet National Park and Orford’s beaches.

The Freestone Point Rd property is offered with vacant possession, granting flexibility for visionaries to shape its next chapter.

Expressions of interest will close on Thursday, September 11 at 4pm AEST.

