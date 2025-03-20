Central Highlands secluded lakeside lodge with helipad listed

When Queen Mary of Denmark holidays back home in Australia, people might see her perusing Salamanca Market or exercising at a beach.

Or, she might be found one hour and 40 minutes’ drive from Hobart at the Blue Lake Lodge in the Central Highlands, says a previous owner of the property.

This 88.5ha property has just hit the market and is described as “perfect for many uses”, including as a private retreat, a romantic getaway, for business purposes or as a corporate facility.

Arthurs Lake is a destination for the world’s elite fisherman and the lodge overlooks this famous waterway.

For sale with Elders Tasmania and Howell Property Group, No.329 Arthurs Lake Rd offers a 2002-built lodge with a lounge, kitchen, dining room, wood heater, large deck, three ensuite rooms, plus a separate two-bedroom managers’ residence.

There is an underground wine cellar, a Japanese garden, landscaped grounds, a pizza oven and a fire pit.

The agents say privacy is a big part of the property’s appeal, alongside direct access to one of Tasmania’s finest fishing lakes.

They said the quality of the lodge, the views and the interaction with the area’s wildlife were also key.

John Blacklow, from Elders, said the lodge has been used in a variety of ways by its owners over the years.

“In the past, it was an owner-operated business, with a manager who would travel up from Hobart to meet guests and cook for them,” Mr Blacklow said.

“More recently, the current owner has used it for high-end clients, business acquaintances, friends and for himself.

“There is a helipad on site, which adds to the appeal for those looking for something quite exclusive and private.”

Howell’s agent, Nick Hay said, as a short-stay accommodation operation, the lodge has attracted fishermen/women who appreciate the raw beauty of the Central Highlands and the ability to explore the fauna and flora of the Tasmanian high-country.

“It will appeal to local, intrastate or internationally-based people seeking their own private fishing retreat,” he said.

“The direct lake access to Arthurs Lake is outstanding, and you will be nearby world-class trout fishing within 30 minutes of your doorstep at Great Lake, Penstock Lagoon, and Woods Lake.

“The lodge’s timber finishes, the aspect of the lake, established gardens and the iconic Wallaby Bar are some of the property special features of this walk-in/walk-out going concern.”

The Blue Lake Lodge at No.329 Arthurs Lake Rd, Arthurs Lake is for sale with Elders Tasmania and Howell Property Group. It is priced at $3.5m excluding GST.