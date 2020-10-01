Buy
City fringe
News
Sydney bowls club to be sold off for houses
News
Monumental Sydney waterfront estate hits market with $60m-plus price
A prime waterfront holding of about 4240sqm at Kurraba Point has come to market this week with a price guide of $60 million to $65 million.
News
Chester Hill Bowls club being offered to developers as a development site
A western Sydney bowling club has hit the market, with the 8714sqm site offering buyers the chance to undertake a substantial housing development.
News
Rostrevor church finds buyer after two-year search
A former Catholic seminary in Adelaide’s east – which once served as a training ground for priests – has sold to a private buyer who plans to turn the property into a home.
Inspiration & Style
Proposed Dingley water world to now include surf park
Having a surf without leaving the suburbs or going near a beach could soon be a reality for people in Melbourne’s south-east, with plans for a major water park now including a surf component.
News
Investors to fill up as six servos go to auction
Investors can fill up on service station investments next month when a string of retail fuel properties are put on the block.
News
Bunnings sticks to suburbs as COVID hinders interest in CBD offices
Bunnings is bringing its Melbourne-based support teams together under one roof, as suburban office markets attract increased attention.
News
Foreign investors could make strong case to buy Dandenong Family Law Court
Dandenong’s Family Law Court of Australia could be sold to foreign investors and developed up to seven storeys after being listed for sale.
News
Chance to buy Aldi supermarket in western Sydney
Sydney buyers have been handed the exciting opportunity to purchase their very own supermarket. Aldi is selling a 3889sqm shopping centre in the heart of Auburn ahead of the grocery store’s move to a neighbouring …
News
Beaconsfield shopping hub sold as Melbourne emerges from COVID
Suburban shopping centres are powering through the other side of COVID-19, with investors continuing to compete hard for the in-demand asset class.
