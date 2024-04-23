‘Sydney’s oldest’: historic art deco site for sale

Here’s your chance to buy the freehold of a popular local doctor’s surgery in Potts Point — and it’s in the ground floor of the charming Art Deco New York-style apartment building Kingsclere.

Designed by architects Halligan & Wilton and built in 1912, the historic site is considered the original “high-rise” residential building in Sydney and the first built in the Federation Free style that’s popular in the US but rarely seen here.

Unit 2/48 Macleay St, also known as Unit 2/1 Greenknowe Ave, has been Macleay St Medical Practice for more than 60 years, with four GPS, a psychologist, a registered nurse and pathology services.

The lease on the 224sqm of space expires in November 2027 with a net annual income of nearly $213,000.

The auction is on Tuesday April 30 with a $3.9m guide via Matt Davoren and Tom Speakman of Mercer Property.

The surgery last traded for $1.35m in 2011 when bought by Behrooz Araghi and his wife, Vivien, according to property records.

