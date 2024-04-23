realcommercial.com.au logo

‘Sydney’s oldest’: historic art deco site for sale

News
Stephen Nicholls
First published 23 April 2024, 1:28pm

The ground floor doctor’s surgery at 48 Macleay St, Potts Point is up for auction.

Here’s your chance to buy the freehold of a popular local doctor’s surgery in Potts Point — and it’s in the ground floor of the charming Art Deco New York-style apartment building Kingsclere.

Designed by architects Halligan & Wilton and built in 1912, the historic site is considered the original “high-rise” residential building in Sydney and the first built in the Federation Free style that’s popular in the US but rarely seen here.

Unit 2/48 Macleay St, also known as Unit 2/1 Greenknowe Ave, has been Macleay St Medical Practice for more than 60 years, with four GPS, a psychologist, a registered nurse and pathology services.

It’s been a doctor’s surgery for more than 60 years.

The rooms are full of charm.

48 Macleay St, Potts Point. NSW Real Estate.

They don’t make ‘em like this any more.

Or this.

Old world charm.

The lease on the 224sqm of space expires in November 2027 with a net annual income of nearly $213,000.

The auction is on Tuesday April 30 with a $3.9m guide via Matt Davoren and Tom Speakman of Mercer Property.

The surgery last traded for $1.35m in 2011 when bought by Behrooz Araghi and his wife, Vivien, according to property records.

