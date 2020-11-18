Sydney bowls club to be sold off for houses

A popular bowls club in Sydney’s south west is set to be converted into a residential site after coming up for sale.

The Chester Hill Bowling Club sits on 8714sqm and features three playing arenas, a car park and a clubhouse.

It ceased operations in April following coronavirus restrictions that saw venues forced to close to prevent a surge in cases.

Ray White Commercial Metropolitan Sydney principal Jeff Moxham, director Samuel Hadgelias, and sales executive Steven O’Neil are planning to take the property to auction next month.

The Curtis Road site is zoned with R2 Low Density Residential, which presents buyers significant development potential including the construction of multi-dwelling houses, dual occupancies, seniors housing and boarding houses.

Mr Moxham said this site will be attractive to developers due to the strength of the owner occupier property market.

“There is a strong demand right now for infill development sites in established locations which offer the potential for smaller developments to be built and are targeted to the owner-occupier market” he said.

While being targeted towards developers, there is a possibility someone could buyer the site and reopen it as a bowls club or repurpose it.

“It only ceased operation in April this year and had been refurbished over the last two years,” Mr Moxham said.

The level site near Fairfield’s town centre is being offered as a vacant possession and has dual street access. Kitchen and bar facilities are also included as part of the sale.