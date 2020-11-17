Real commercial
Sign inJoin

Chester Hill Bowls club being offered to developers as a development site

News
Matt Bell | 17 NOVEMBER 2020
Real Estate

Chester Hill Bowling Club at 11 Curtis Road is for sale.

A popular bowling club in Sydney’s south west is set to be converted into a residential site after coming up for sale.

The Chester Hill Bowling Club sits on 8714sqm and features three greens, a car park and a clubhouse.

MORE: Inside Karl Stefanovic’s waterfront mansion

Peek inside this unfinished Versace palace

Sydney home with ‘exhibitionist ensuite’ turning heads

It ceased operations in April following coronavirus restrictions that saw venues forced to close to prevent a surge in cases.

Real Estate

The site ceased trading in April.

Ray White Commercial Metropolitan Sydney principal Jeff Moxham, director Samuel Hadgelias, and sales executive Steven O’Neil are planning to take the property to auction next month.

The Curtis Road site is zoned with R2 Low Density Residential, which presents buyers significant development potential including the construction of multi-dwelling houses, dual occupancies, seniors housing and boarding houses.

Mr Moxham said this site will be attractive to developers due to the strength of the owner occupier property market.

Real Estate

Bar and kitchen facilities are included in the sale.

Real Estate

It is located near the growing town centre.

“There is strong demand right now for infill development sites in established locations which offer the potential for smaller developments to be built and are targeted to the owner-occupier market” he said.

While being targeted towards developers, there is a possibility someone could buy the site and reopen it as a bowls club or repurpose it.

“It only ceased operation in April this year and had been refurbished over the last two years,” Mr Moxham said.

The level site near the town centre is being offered as a vacant possession and has dual street access. Kitchen and bar facilities are also included as part of the sale.

SIGN UP FOR THE LATEST NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

    Related Articles

    News

    Monumental Sydney waterfront estate hits market with $60m-plus price

    Monumental Sydney waterfront estate hits market with $60m-plus price

    News

    Love a nice drop? This world famous SA winery is for you

    Love a nice drop? This world famous SA winery is for you

    News

    Auschwitz survivor selling entire block of Bondi beachfront flats

    Auschwitz survivor selling entire block of Bondi beachfront flats
    Related Articles

    News

    Monumental Sydney waterfront estate hits market with $60m-plus price

    Monumental Sydney waterfront estate hits market with $60m-plus price

    News

    Love a nice drop? This world famous SA winery is for you

    Love a nice drop? This world famous SA winery is for you

    News

    Auschwitz survivor selling entire block of Bondi beachfront flats

    Auschwitz survivor selling entire block of Bondi beachfront flats
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.