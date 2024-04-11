The suburb that never sleeps: What it’s like to live and work in Brisbane’s coolest neighbourhood

Every city has a Fortitude Valley – an edgy hub of music and nightlife where a heady mix of locals and tourists flock to let their hair down.

Yet Brisbane’s ‘coolest’ suburb located on the outer fringe of the city has undergone a dramatic transformation uniquely its own.

Once Australia’s largest shopping precinct, its reign as a retail destination came to an end during the late 1960s following the rise of suburban shopping centres and creation of Queen Street Mall.

Fortitude Valley then transformed into a live music mecca, leading the city’s punk movement of the 1970s through to the indie rock explosion of the ‘90s, fostering legendary Aussie bands like Powderfinger and Regurgitator.

In 2006, it was designated Australia’s first ‘Special Entertainment Precinct’ to ensure the long-term future of the music-based entertainment industry.

Aidan Beiers, owner of live music venue Black Bear Lodge, described the suburb as a “chaotic boiling pot of human minestrone.”

“The Valley has more live music venues compared to any other entertainment precinct in the country, which is pretty crazy when you think about it,” He told realcommercial.com.au

“It’s definitely a hedonistic zoo, but also a place where people are incredibly open to new experiences. Most people who come to the Valley will enter a venue with a question: ‘I wonder what’s going on here tonight?’”

Mr Beiers said Black Bear Lodge draws a diverse crowd, from people on dates to hospitality workers, musicians, DJs and “everyone in-between.”

“It was The Troubadour in its past life,” he explained, “which was one of the first indie music venues in the Valley. We push more the electronic music and DJ culture side of things now, but for over 20 years it has always been a place for sharing and creating music.”

A suburb on the move

Named among the top 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out in 2022, substantial gentrification has played a pivotal role in the Fortitude Valley story.

Live music venues and edgy dive bars now rub shoulders with upmarket cafes, boutiques and celebrated restaurants.

The vibrant lifestyle hub of Bakery Lane – just around the corner from Black Bear Lodge – is a prime example.

“Our landlord, who owns Bakery Lane and a few other laneways in the area, hand-picks owner-operator tenants, which creates a lively atmosphere that really works,” said Ben Veldhuijzen, owner of Nug Handmade Pizza & Pasta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUG. HANDMADE PIZZA & PASTA (@n.u.g.generalstore)

Mr Veldhuijzen runs the restaurant alongside his wife, Ruxandra, after the couple took over the venue last year.

“The Valley is so central which means we don’t have to go out of our way to make sure people are coming here,” explained Mr Veldhuijzen.

“There’s a big density of apartments in the valley, so we attract a lot of customers who live in the area. But we also get a lot of tourists visiting from out of town too.”

“Many people coming to the Valley are experiencing it for the very first time.”

Mr Veldhuijzen said camaraderie between businesses is one of the best things about working in Fortitude Valley.

“Running your own hospitality venue is tough and you often come across things you maybe can’t think of an answer to, so being able to talk to someone who’s gone through the same thing and can point you in the right direction is really invaluable.”

“Getting together for an afternoon lunch before we start service is also really nice,” he added.

Fortitude Valley’s central location has also seen it emerge as a bustling hub for young companies and creative agencies.

“People in Brisbane don’t necessarily want to have to commute to the city, so many business owners are keeping staff happy by starting a new business or lease in the Valley,” explained Hudson Dale, associate director of Raine & Horne Commercial in Brisbane North.

“It’s also considered a little bit edgy and cool in comparison to the city, which is perhaps a little more corporate.”

A happening place to live

According to PropTrack, the median apartment price in Fortitude Valley was $455,000 over the 12 months to March.

“The majority of the stock in Fortitude Valley is apartments,” said Andrew Tran, sales agent at Space Property.

“There are houses and townhouses that do come up for sale, but they’re quite rare.”

Mr Tran said an influx of younger buyers were moving to Fortitude Valley to embrace a “happening” lifestyle with close proximity to the city.

“A lot of buyers are realising they can secure a property for value prices and still be close to the city, which is seeing the suburb gain more and more traction.”

But he said downsizers were also selling their large family homes in the suburbs and downsizing to the Valley.

“There’s a lot of new infrastructure and new cafes and restaurants popping up all the time, so it’s definitely become a popular lifestyle choice for buyers.”