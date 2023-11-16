Rundown warehouse turned ‘chic’ office hits the market

A rundown inner-city warehouse set to be transformed into a “chic” office building has now hit the market.

The old Surry Hills warehouse was the longstanding home of one of Australia’s largest European liquor importers, Goulburn Wines and Spirits.

Now, it is set to become a seven-storey modern office building, designed by architecture firm Grimshaw Architects.

The listing for the DA approved plan states it is a “perfect opportunity to make your mark in Sydney’s premier city fringe suburb.”

“The property exudes New York City vibes and would be the perfect inner-city

headquarters or the ideal building block in one of the best precincts in the country.”

The sale is expected to appeal to developers, investors and owner occupiers according to Colliers listing team Paul Ephron and Matty Pontey.

Mr Pontey said the Surry Hills hub had grown in interest for commercial spaces.

“This precinct has seen significant interest over the last few years due in part to it offering excellent proximity to Sydney’s CBD and transport, as well as its ease of access to Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs and the future Tech Central Hub,” he said.

The CGI of the plans show extra amenity in the mixed-use building, including details of an alfresco style cafe on the ground level of the building and a roof top garden with an outdoor sink, gardens and seating.

Proposed to feature large, light-filled open plan office spaces, the gross floor area is 2,424 metre square.

9-13 Brisbane Street Surry Hills is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign with Colliers, closing on 7 December.

