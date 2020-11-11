Rostrevor church finds buyer after two-year search

The former St Frances Xavier Seminary, built circa 1958, has sold to Peter Beames for $1.06 million.

A former Catholic seminary in Adelaide’s east – which once served as a training ground for priests – has sold to a private buyer who plans to turn the property into a home.

After more than two years on the market, the former St Francis Xavier Catholic Seminary at 36 Chapel Way, Rostrevor has sold for $1.06 million – $165,000 above its original price guide.

Buyer Peter Beames said the purchase had put an end to a 20-year-long quest for a home big enough to house his theatre organ.

“I really wanted it to be in public space so that it could be appreciated by the public but after 20 years of trying, I gave up – until I found this (property),” he said.

“It appealed to me because of the space and hopefully, once to twice a year, people will get to hear it.”

Mr Beames said he had already contracted an architect to help facilitate a $100,000 renovation, which will include creating a living space on the lower level.

“I want the main floor to be all about entertaining, so I plan to have the actual home on the lower level,” he said.

“So there will be two bedrooms – the master with an ensuite – a main living room and a kitchen.

“I still have to get it all approved by the council, but I’m hoping that won’t be an issue as they’ve previously approved plans to have the main level set up as the main living space.”

Selling agent Jeff Goodwin of Leipzig Real Estate said the property attracted a variety of buyers throughout the campaign – some with grand architectural plans.

However, the development’s limitations saw many buyers press pause on the project. The property was rezoned by Campbelltown City Council in recent years for residential use only

“There were other buyers but none with Peter’s unique story,” he said.

“He’s held this long standing dream and it’s hard to compete with someone who falls in love with … and in the end is prepared to pay above price guide.”

The redevelopment of the seminary will finalise plans by the Eastern Building Group to transform the surrounding site into a $15 million housing estate. The project was first approved in 2017 and includes the construction of a three-storey, 24 townhouse complex, 22 houses and 64 car parks.

The homes replace the seminary’s former training school, which was used from the 1940s to 1990s to prepare students for priesthood. Mr Goodwin said those with strong community connections to the seminary were invited to attend a farewell morning tea later this month.

“There’s a lot of living history here and you don’t have to go far to find a community connection,” he said.

“So we’re going to hold a morning tea on November 28 to give people the chance to say goodbye and we’ll do that between 9am and 11am.

“For many this will be done in a really heartfelt way and it’s these people that drove this idea and have been contacting us to find out more about the future of the site.”

This article from the The Advertiser originally appeared as “St Francis Xavier Seminary in Rostrevor sells to private buyer after two years on the market”.