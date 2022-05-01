Agribusiness

Buy
Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners
News
Camel farm the size of Paddington sells to cannabis farmer
A camel farm on the outskirts of the Qld capital is set to become an enormous cannabis estate – for medicinal reasons – after it changed hands for millions at auction.
News
Plume Estate in picturesque Bickley Valley is looking for a new owner
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city at this boutique winery offering a new owner the chance to live and work in the Perth Hills.
News
Investors swoop on iconic SA lettuce farm
Savvy investors are circling an iconic SA lettuce farm, known for its crisp iceberg variety, as its owners seek to turn over a new leaf for the first time in 60 years.
News
Unique opportunity to own an award-winning winery in Clare Valley
For investors looking to gain a foothold in a tightly-held wine region, this boutique property ticks all the boxes.
News
Horticulture facing ‘perfect storm’ of cost pressures and possible consolidation
A perfect storm of local and international factors affecting Australian horticulture, which has sent the price of some fruit and vegetables skyrocketing, could lead to consolidation in the sector, as investors look to take advantage of the crisis by buying up farm enterprises.
News
State-of-the-art equine facility offers multiple opportunities
Buyers are showing strong interest in a top-notch equine facility, minutes from Ballarat in western Victoria that has price expectations of $7 million.
News
‘Incomparable’ property offers farming, development options
Will the eventual buyer of this 49ha Old Beach property prefer cherry farming or a housing development?
News
Commercial assets favoured by Australian politicians
From farming to warehouses and storage units, investing in commercial property is a reality for members of Australia’s 46th parliament.
News
Popular pick-your-own business Marble Hill Cherries hits the market as owners announce retirement plans
Marble Hill Cherries has been a staple at Christmas for thousands of South Aussies who love picking their own festive fruit. And now, it could be yours.
