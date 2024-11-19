Primed to go nuts: Two thriving macadamia farms for sale in Bundaberg Queensland

Two macadamia farms featuring more than 102,000 trees in the world-renowned Bundaberg growing region have hit the market.

Offered for sale separately or together, the established orchards at 97 Rocky Point Road, Winfield and Miara Road, Miara are set on 1,512ha in the Bundaberg region of Wide Bay–Burnett, one of Australia’s largest producers of macadamias.

Colliers head of agribusiness Rawdon Briggs said there was already strong domestic and international interest in the properties due to their prime location.

“A combination of increasing demand for food security and consumer appetite for healthy foods has underpinned strong growth in commodity prices and agricultural land prices,” he said.

“This portfolio includes two properties, Winfield and Miara, with 480ha dedicated to macadamia orchards as well as 48ha of vacant plantable land, which provides a prime opportunity to further develop the orchard.”

Belgian sugar producer Finasucre, which bought the farms in 2019 for close to $60 million, is selling the two farms. Finasurce will retain part of the orchard and the offering to market is slightly smaller than what they purchased, in addition agronomically, with a significant orchard rejuvenation which has increased yields. Colliers agribusiness executive Nicholas Warmington said there had been a trend towards macadamia in the Bundaberg region, with many former cane farmers switching to orchards.

“Australia’s macadamia industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing global demand and expanding into emerging markets, particularly into Asia,” he said.

“This trend promises robust opportunities for Australian producers.

“This opportunity offers the astute purchaser the ability to acquire well-developed and productive macadamia operations complete with further orchard development potential.”

Bundaberg was a region well-known for its prime agricultural conditions, Colliers agribusiness executive Jimmy Ashleigh said.

“Bundaberg is celebrated for its fertile volcanic soil, consistent rainfall, and favourable climate, making it one of Australia’s premier areas for high-quality macadamia production,” he said.

“The sub-tropical climate with its high annual rainfall benefits the orchards, making the area prime for horticulture production.

“Winfield and Miara boast best-in-class farming practices, with significant capital improvements and rejuvenation of the orchard the yields have increased making it a highly attractive offering. It also comes with an off-take agreement in place.”

Spanning 750ha, Winfield Orchard is the largest orchard with a tree count of 68,730.

It has produced 1043 tonnes of macadamias in 2024 – a significant yield improvement in five years.

It has 48ha of vacant plantable land, presenting a prime opportunity for development of the orchard.

The Miara Orchard features 33,703 trees across 124.97ha.

The 762ha orchard is in its growth phase, and as young trees continue to mature, it is expected there will be a significant increase in production in the coming years.

It features an advanced irrigation system, including the MAIT automated control, supports efficient water management and increased production as the trees mature.



The two orchards are located within 27 radial kilometres and 50 radial kilometres from Bundaberg, within easy access and proximity to major transport hubs.

Offers to purchase Winfield and Miara close December 4.