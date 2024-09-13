Cairns nursery for sale complete with biosecurity clearance

Calling all green thumbs! A thriving Cairns business is for sale, complete with biosecurity clearance.

Located at Deeral, the nursery sits on a 1.74ha block with a three bedroom house and plants galore.

On the market for $1.3 million plus stock at valuation, the business has been described as the “envy of southern growers sitting out cold winters”.

“Strategically positioned to supply both the local market and the lucrative southern markets,” the listing by Cairns Property Office says.

“You will be amazed by the incredible growth – unbelievable turnaround times!

“This facility has been used to generate stock for the owners’ garden centre in Brisbane.”

The vast holding includes eight covered tunnel structures, huge outdoor growing structures and indoor plant greenhouses, all irrigated by a state-of-the-art watering system sourced from the abundant bore.

“There is also town water and a flowing creek which meanders around two sides to the property,” the listing says, adding that there is a wide range of rare and popular plant species.

Flood-free, the nursery has biosecurity clearance to ship into NSW and Victoria, a large packing and dispatch shed, irrigation/pump shed and water tank.

A 2000sq m outdoor growing structure has been built to handle Far North Queensland’s temperamental weather, and includes hail netting.

A new large, cyclone-rated shed has also been constructed and is where orders are dispatched via semis.

There is also smaller sheds for propagation, and the equivalent of 300 B-double trucks full of fill from reclaimed land.

“The nursery has one long-term full-time employee who has worked in this nursery for over 20 years (2 owners),” the listing says.

“There is also two part-time employees, all locals and willing to stay on.”

The house itself is modest, consisting of three bedrooms, one bathroom, a small office and open plan kitchen, dining and living areas.

There is also a large carport.

Other features include cleared, prepared flat areas of land for future expansion or to build additional workers’ accommodation, chook and duck pens.

Cairns Property Office agent Robyn Hawley-Whitton said the nursery itself was a private one used by the owner only, and therefore not currently open to the public.

“He is selling the facilities and stock, not his business,” she said.

“However, it would be ideal for someone to buy it and send the plants to market or open it up the public and expenad the income base.”

Ms Hawley-Whitton said it was the fourth nursery she had marketed in the area, adding that the faster growing timeframes made them attractive to southern markets.

She said the most were sold due to the owners retiring or going in a new direction.

“I have had interest from people down south who want to do exactly what the seller has been doing,” she said.

“It is state-of-the-art for its size.”

It comes as a Far North farm which was reportedly part of a failed $500 million buying spree has been listed for sale while its neighbours make tough decisions on their futures amid rising input costs.

More than 18,000 avocado trees across three farms are for sale via receivership.

Agent Colliers is marketing three freehold properties in the Mareeba region planted with 98.79ha of hass and shepard avocados, on behalf of administrator Ernst and Young.

