Over 10pc of Flinders Island arable area to be sold in one go

TIREE, Reedy Lagoon and Durris on Flinders Island have hit the market together.

These three Tasmanian farms represent one of the largest landholdings on the tightly-held island, and present a chance to secure a large-scale premium cattle breeding operation.

For sale with LAWD and Nutrien Harcourts, the agents describe the operation as a pasture- based, self-replacing beef cattle operation focused on breeding black angus cattle.

Cattle are sold to a range of markets in Tasmania and interstate as feeder and restocker cattle.

The properties — which are the most expensive Tasmanian listing on realcommercial.com.au today — are estimated to have a carrying capacity of 75,000 dry sheep equivalents.

The farms are extensively developed with improved pastures, water infrastructure, laneways and paddock layout, greatly enhancing operation efficiencies.

There is secure access to high-quality water via a series of groundwater bores and springs across the aggregation.

Excellent soil types benefit the farms, with exceptional fertiliser history, favourable climatic conditions and average annual rainfall of 737 millimetres.

Soil types across the aggregation comprise predominantly of grey-brown loams, with smaller areas of grey-brown sandy loam rises.

The topography is level to gently undulating.

Significant capital expenditure has been spent on fencing in recent years, comprising predominantly three or five plain wire electric fences with treated pine posts and steel gates.

Inverted gates allow livestock to move easily between paddocks and laneways.

The aggregation is divided into 242 grazing paddocks.

Another key feature is the structural improvements, including extensive cattle and sheep handling facilities, rural shedding and eight dwellings across 26 titles.

Listing agents Danny Thomas, Nathan Cleeland and Michael Warren said there was potential for additional income streams, including options for carbon abatement and biodiversity offsets.

These properties are for sale in-one-line or as any combination of individual titles/properties, with Tiree offering 2339ha, Reedy Lagoon 1688ha and Durris 599ha.

The Weekly Times reported that the aggregation could be worth in the vicinity of $80m-$90m in total.

The aggregation is for sale by expression of interest closing at 12pm on Thursday, October 10.