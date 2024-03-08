Austwine Viticulture to sell Rosedale Vineyard

The Moularadellis family’s Austwine Viticulture is offloading a 101ha vineyard in South Australia’s Barossa Valley, described as an “institutional grade” asset that’s expected to draw interest from domestic and offshore buyers.

Initially developed in 2000, followed by the most recent plantings in 2021, the Rosedale Vineyard comprises 101ha of classic Barossa Valley red grape plantings, including Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache and Tempranillo.

Colliers Agribusiness’ Tim Altschwager said the family-owned vineyard represented “one of the most significant vineyards to hit the market in the Barossa Valley”.

“It’s an impressive vineyard, with records indicating the vineyard consistently produces yields and revenue above the regional benchmark, driving exceptional profitability,” he said. “The vineyard has supplied major wine companies and well known brands for many years.”

He said predicted the sale would generate broad interest from domestic and overseas buyers, including existing wine industry participants and agri investor groups seeking large scale assets in Australia.

Located in the south western area of the Barossa Valley, between Gawler and Tanunda, the property stretches across a total of 145ha, and includes two residences, offices and extensive shedding.

Mr Altschwager said water security was another important feature that was likely to attract buyer interest, with the property having access to long term supply contracts for 260ML of irrigation water annually, and a further 100ML available if required.

The vineyard has achieved Sustainable Winegrowing Australia (SWA) certification, which demonstrates a commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

ESG initiatives include an 80kW solar system, a large insectarium and the use of recycled winery waste and organic manures to reduce insecticide and fungicide application.

Colliers has not provided a price range, however recent sales of premium vineyards in the Barossa Valley region have fetched more than $100,000 per hectare.

Austwine Viticulture is the grape growing arm of Adelaide-based bulk wine specialist Austwine – a top 10 exporter of Australian wine which manages about 50 million litres of bulk wine sales each year, including exports to North America and western Europe.

Mr Moularadellis took over full ownership of Austwine in 2005, taking over from founders Gerry Hargrave and Bryn Haugaard, who established the company in 1993 to help small and medium producers reach global export markets.

In addition to its Barossa Valley vineyard, Austwine Viticulture’s portfolio includes significant holdings in the Riverland and Sunraysia regions.