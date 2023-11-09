Panton Hill Winery where Neighbours, Secret Bridesmaids’ Business filmed looking for a corking sale

A winery where Neighbours and other shows have filmed is giving buyers a taste of its Tuscan-style charms.

The 6.68ha Panton Hill Vineyard and Winery at 145 Manuka Rd in Melbourne’s northeast is for sale with a $5.999m price tag.

Owners Teunis and Dorothy Kwak began building their home in 1973 when there was no electricity or wine connections to the land.

They moved to Australia from Canada after Mr Kwak, a scientist, was employed as a geology lecturer at Melbourne and La Trobe Universities.

Mr Kwak used sandstone rocks and recycled materials from demolition sites, wreckers’ yards, antique shops and the local tip to build the property.

The main three-bedroom house features 19th and 20th century leadlight windows, while a 16th century Belgium church window Mr Kwak purchased while in Europe graces another wall.

A chandelier from the same church hangs in the winery’s function space.

Other construction materials include Grampians sandstone from the demolished APA Building in Melbourne, which was the world’s tallest building until the Eiffel Tower’s 1887 construction.

The house also features a covered upstairs veranda offering 360-degree views over the winery, dams, fruit trees, bushland — including a specially-designated wildlife conservation corridor — a courtyard with a fountain and gazebo.

Ms Kwak described her husband “as a man who loved a bargain”.

After buying two Jarrah staircases for $300, he decided to create a building based on a 12th-century English manor to house one lot of stairs.

“I said, ‘What will we use the building for? He said, ‘We might have a party or something,’” Ms Kwak laughed.

The building later became the winery’s function centre and tasting hall.

Mr Kwak erected numerous other structures, such as a stone building with a cellar door kitchen, Italian gas pizza oven and drive-in storage area.

The couple planted two vineyards of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and sauvignon blanc, and started marking their own wines in the 1990s without using pesticides or chemicals.

Across the years, the winery has hosted events like product launches, small weddings and fashion shoots, plus and television and movie shoots including the 2019 miniseries Secret Bridesmaids’ Business starring Abbie Cornish.

Australian soap opera Neighbours has shot there several times with the winery serving as the venue for the wedding of characters Chloe and Pierce.

After being cancelled but returning to screen earlier this year, Neighbours once again returned to film scenes for its current season at Panton Hill.

Woodards’ Sam Bottari said the winemaking equipment could be included in the property’s sale if buyers were interested.

Mr Bottari said that upon driving in the gates, people tended to comment that “they feel like they have slipped into a timeless Tuscan landscape”.

Buyers have a variety of ideas for the property’s future including continuing its use as a winery and setting up short-term accommodation pending council approval, Mr Bottari added.

