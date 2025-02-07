Strawberries, bamboo, dragon fruit and more: Weighing up the investment potential of Aussie farms

From childhood stories of Old MacDonald, to glossy magazine spreads showcasing idyllic rural retreats, the allure of owning a farm has long captivated the Australian imagination. But beyond the romanticism and visions of rolling green hills and contented cows, one question remains: are farms still a sound investment?

“Despite weather conditions, rising oil prices, and disruptions in the supply gain, the agricultural sector continues to be attractive for investors,” chief economist and head of national research at PRD Real Estate, Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo said. “Especially those who are looking to diversify their portfolio and have prior faming knowledge.”

According to the Agricultural Commodities and Crop report from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) there has been significant growth in the sector with the industry soaring from from $82.5 billion in 2023-24 to $86.2 billion currently. This positive outlook for the framing industry is echoed by Bowyer & Livermore’s James Walton, who has more than 15 years of farming real estate experience.

“Farms are a solid investment,” said Mr Walton. “Particularly in regions with strong soil quality, reliable rainfall, and good market access. Over the last decade, agricultural land values have seen steady growth, driven by demand for food production, lifestyle opportunities, and diversified enterprise markets,” Mr Walton said.

“Additionally, rural properties often provide tax advantages and opportunities for diversified income streams, such as cropping, or tourism ventures like farm stays.”

Harvesting profits from overseas

One of the primary factors behind the strength of Australia’s agricultural sector is the robust global demand for its high-quality produce, particularly in Asia.

“Approximately 72% of produce is exported,” revealed Dr Mardiasmo. “This include meat, grain, fruits, horticulture, oilseed and others. And with the world population increasing, our reputation for produce, and vast areas for farming — coupled with a strong resilient economy — means that we are attracting foreign investors.”

Picking your produce

While the agricultural sector presents a positive outlook as a whole, it’s crucial to recognise the nuances within different sub-sectors. High-value crops, such as berries, nuts, and specialty vegetables, are experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for premium and organic produce. The livestock sector is also benefiting from strong global meat prices.

“In my opinion, the most successful farms are those with a balance of high rainfall, fertile soils, reliable water access, and strong infrastructure,” said Mr Walton. “Farms that can support multiple enterprises — such as livestock grazing and cropping — are particularly attractive to a wider range of buyers. I also believe properties located close to off-farm work opportunities, including schools, shops, and within a two to three-hour drive of metropolitan areas, perform especially well, as they combine practical and lifestyle benefits.”

Is the grass greener?

However, investing in a farm is not a venture to be undertaken lightly and wannabe Old MacDonalds — especially those with little to no agricultural experience — need to separate the sun-drenched pastoral fantasy from the hard facts in order to determine whether the dream of owning a farm can truly blossom into a fruitful investment.

“Agricultural investment is a long term game,” advised Dr Mardiasmo. “You need weather to be on your side and, depending on the farm, the produce can be seasonal. Therefore a long term strategy is key.”

The complex world of agricultural economics requires a deep understanding of the chosen agricultural sector, access to significant financial resources, and a robust risk management strategy. Weather patterns can be unpredictable, commodity prices fluctuate dramatically, and government regulations can significantly impact profitability.

“Preparation for investment into farms must include a risk management component, to prepare for natural disasters, bio security risk, market closures, seasonal produce, extensive research into the area and produce, and many others,” continued Dr Mardiasmo.

“When you invest in farmland, the value of your units mainly relates to the rental income that the farm produces. Thus, as part of the investment strategy, you would also want to seek an asset with strong lease agreement and a reputable tenant to ensure income.”

Sowing the seeds of success

While challenges undoubtedly exist, the Australian agricultural sector offers compelling investment opportunities in 2025. Indeed, ABARES forecasts that the value of production across agriculture, fisheries and forestry will reach $92.1 billion in the current financial year.

“The farming industry is set for a steady year in 2025,” asserted Mr Walton. “Despite challenges like rising input costs and interest rates. The continued global demand for Australian agricultural products remains a positive factor. And advances in technology and sustainability practices are helping operators manage costs and improve efficiency. I think the industry will maintain strong interest, especially from investors seeking secure, tangible assets, in these uncertain economic times.”

If you’re feeling inspired, realcommercial.com.au has a raft of farms currently on the market covering the produce spectrum. From berries and almonds, to bamboo and dragonfruit, read on to view our pick of the agricultural property crop.

Berry farm in the Adelaide Hills

60 Swamp Road, Uraidla

Imagine waking up each morning to the fresh air of the Adelaide Hills with acres of beautiful berries on your doorstep?

This established 10 hectare berry farm offers a unique opportunity to embrace a fulfilling lifestyle surrounded by nature and a successful business in one.

“This property offers an incredible capital gain for future intending purchasers who possess vision,” said agent at Raine&Horne Adelaide Hills, Chris Weston. “The area is now a ‘go-to’ destination just 15 minutes from Adelaide, which means other outcast and cash flow streams. The opportunities are boundless.”

Australia’s largest bamboo farm, Gold Coast

930 Tamborine Oxenford Road, Wongawallan

Situated on two titles, the expansive 4.12 hectare property is the home of well-established tenant, Bamboo Down Under — Australia’s largest bamboo wholesale and retail supplier, which has flourished on the site for more than 20 years.

“The property features over $1 million in recent infrastructure upgrades to ensure modern, well-maintained facilities,” said Ray White Surfers Paradise Group agent, Gregory Bell. “It’s well-positioned and its triple net lease produces approximately $314,000pa, plus GST, which represents good buying at 7% plus on a yield basis.”

Citrus farm in the Yarra Valley, Victoria

15-17 Gruyere Road, Gruyere

Spread across almost 55 hectares in the heart of the Yarra Valley, this established citrus farm business provides an opportunity for tree changers or investors looking to diversify.

Well-developed into a large-scale mature lemon orchard, the business comes fully equipped and with everything its new owner will need for a fruitful venture, from a full complement of machinery for cultivation, spraying and harvesting, to a packing and processing warehouse.

Organic fruit farm in the Tweed Shire, New South Wales

253 Palmvale Road, Palmvale

Whether you’re craving a peaceful retreat or you have an interest in organic farming it’s all within reach and — when it comes to location — a farm in the beautiful Northern Rivers region of NSW can’t be topped.

Set 15-kilometres from the sands of Cabarita Beach, this 13 hectare parcel comprises three dams, a creek, and pockets of enchanting rainforest, a mango forest and natural bushland weave through this once-organic-certified paradise, where avocados, bananas, passionfruit, a selection of citrus, pineapples, pecan tree, and dragon fruit orchard. The current owners even have a Steiner inspired learning academy onsite in a geo dome.

“Properties like this provide people with the opportunity to live a quiet, self sufficient lifestyle and still be in close proximity to beaches, great eateries and schools,” said Stock & Station agent, Gillian Dawson. “With the demand for organic produce on the increase there is a good opportunity here for those looking to head into this market. The healthy eating and living trend is only going to continue to expand. There are many local markets in the region that support this. Add a blend of eco tourism (STCA ) for additional income streams. When you have all the facilities this one does within easy reach including an international airport it just makes sense.”

Pastural perfection on the Central Tablelands, New South Wales

200 Mount Norway Road, Oberon

Positioned a comfortable drive to Bathurst (one of the fastest-growing regional cities in NSW) in the scenic Oberon region, this 114 hectare grazing property is set over two titles and boasts 11 paddocks and highly developed pastures.

“200 Mount Norway Road is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive residences and farmlets in the Central Tablelands. One that perfectly balances lifestyle and functionality,” said Bowyer & Livermore’s James Walton. “It features diverse and fertile acreage ideal for grazing, along with a stunning family home, beautifully landscaped gardens, and a sealed driveway leading to the gate. With its excellent water security, improved pastures, rich soils, and well-established infrastructure, it’s a property that stands out as a versatile and valuable investment. Buyers are, in my view, getting much more than just land; they’re securing a fully operational setup that combines a strong return on investment with the charm of a peaceful rural lifestyle. The proximity to Oberon, and other regional centres, enhances its accessibility while preserving the tranquility of its location.

Organic almonds in Wentworth, New South Wales

3340 Low Darling Road, Wentworth

Comprising three properties: including the main farm located in Wentworth, NSW (with more than 106 hectares of planted almond trees), and a processing facility situated in Salisbury North, SA, this certified organic almond aggregation business is for sale collectively (which included the associated existing business) or as individual assets.