Rare chance to own a shop and home in Henley Beach

It is one of the most coveted beachside business locations, and it now offers investment seekers or those looking to mix business with leisure a rare opportunity.

A two-storey property at 247 Seaview Road in Henley Beach has recently hit the market. The elegant freestanding building that has seen recent upgrades offers both a commercial space as well an upper-level apartment.

MORE NEWS: Nature’s bounty at your doorstep

Iconic event centre in Flinders Ranges could ‘tickle’ your fancy

Strewth! Award-winning Australiana tourist spot the Mallee Fowl up for sale

Whether you are looking to run a retail or hospitality business or are keen to set up your office without having to commute long distances, this space would make for a good fit.

Located in the heart of Henley Beach, the property is being offered with vacant possession. It also boasts a wide street presence and proximity to the beach.

The commercial space on ground floor has plenty of room and comes with an existing kitchenette as well as storage. A disabled-compliant bathroom with shower is an added bonus.

A dedicated private entrance leads the way to the loft-style apartment on the upper floor. It features two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen, laundry and ample storage.

Selling agent Sam Shoaeeyan of Refined Real Estate, who is presenting the property to market with co-agent Sarah Nemet, said the property had hit the market for the first time in 25 years.

“It’s a highly sought-after location as properties in the area are tightly-held and rarely come up for sale. The location, and the fact that it has hit the market for the first time in 25 years, makes it a rare opportunity for buyers,” Mr Shoaeeyan said.

“It has a lot of potential,” he said.

Well-maintained by the vendor, the property also features high ceilings, timber floorboards and impressive character features throughout.

The property will be sold via auction scheduled for December 1, 2022.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Refined Real Estate, Sam Shoaeeyan 0412 307 279, Sarah Nemet 0451 366 799.

MORE NEWS: Looking to call a wine estate home? Here’s your chance

Victor Harbor floral studio ripe for picking

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners