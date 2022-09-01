Victor Harbor floral studio ripe for picking

For more than 25 years, this well-established family florist business has been delighting customers in and around Victor Harbor with its floral creations.

They are now ready to pass on the baton, or bouquet of blooms in this case, to new owners.

Strategically located in a shopping centre in Victor Harbor, Allira Florist at 44/27 Torrens St, has been listed for sale and is being presented to market by selling Rosie Hage of Newton & Co Real Estate.

“It is a very well-established family florist business with a strong trading history and a broad client base. It has been put up for sale as the owner would like to retire now,” Ms Hage said.

“The location is definitely a highlight as the shop is positioned in the middle of the shopping centre, adjacent to Woolworths, a chemist and newsagency,” she said.

Specialising in floral arrangements, fresh seasonal flowers, exotic plants and gifts, the award-winning florist shop is fully-fitted and spread across 58sqm.

“It is a well-appointed premises and comes with all plant and equipment,” Ms Hage said.

The sale includes refrigerated facilities, shelves and display, signage and comprehensive building appointments, tailored to floral retail and associated industry requirements.

“The shop has earned a good reputation with customers over the years and it would be well suited for someone looking to own and run their own business,” Ms Hage said.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Newton & Co Real Estate, Rosie Hage 0412 782 395.