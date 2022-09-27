Strewth! Award-winning Australiana tourist spot the Mallee Fowl up for sale

An award-winning restaurant and Australiana tourist favourite in South Australia’s Riverland, described as something akin to the iconic Daly Waters and Ettamogah pubs, is on the market.

The Mallee Fowl restaurant in Monash, on the Sturt Highway, just over 200 kilometres north-east of Adelaide, has been on and off the market in recent years, after owner/operators Frank and Sue Donnelly decided to sell up just before COVID hit in March 2020. It was re-listed two months ago with CRE Brokers.

The Donnellys purchased the popular destination venue six years ago after moving to the Riverland with a plan to retire. Now in their 70s, the couple wants to pass on the ”very special place” and retire for good.

The 10.5-hectare property, which runs off-grid, includes a large, rustic-style restaurant with a bar, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, a spacious outdoor seated area with undercover space and a one-bedroom owners’ residence.

There’s also a separate outdoor entertainment arena with two huts, a kitchen and bar and a stage area for live entertainment, complete with a fire pit. With a seven-day, 7am-2am operating license, it can seat 140 inside and 150 outside and is a popular wedding venue.

The property also has showers and amenities for free camping.

The freehold going concern is being marketed for $550,000.

‘So much room for growth’

CRE Brokers agent Dave Harris, who is handling the sale, said the new campaign is casting a wider net than previous ones and predicts the buyer will be an owner/operator ”looking for a lifestyle opportunity”.

”This isn’t your usual commercial property; it’s set up like a country pub, but it’s much more than that and offers so much room for growth. It’s already hugely popular, with the restaurant, which won Australian Good Food Guide’s Reader’s Choice award this year, booked out months in advance,” he said.

The information memorandum is being provided to potential buyers cites the property’s ”further development potential” given its commercial zoning and proximity to the popular Monash Adventure Park.

”In the current market, we’re seeing commercial buyers looking for freehold going concerns, as there are no complications, no landlords to deal with, and the Mallee Fowl has so much potential to develop more.”

A ‘totally unique’ venue

Owner Frank Donnelly said pre-Covid, the Mallee Fowl welcomed busloads of visitors ”day and night”. The restaurant now operates Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

”It’s totally unique, a place that people just love and keep coming back to,” he said.

”I’ve owned businesses all my life – a pizza shop, newsagency, supermarket, a pub – and this is the best one for sure. It’s got the most opportunity for growth; it’s something between the famous Daly Waters and Ettamogah pubs and it could be better than both of them if the right person, with the right attitude, buys it.

“You don’t need any special skills, just a bubbly hard-working person.

”There is already a steady income stream from what’s here but it’s up to the new owner as what they can make of it,” Mr Donnelly said.

Appeal lies in authenticity

Destination Riverland general manager Pamela Canavan said the Mallee Fowl is a ”must do” in the region.

”It’s an iconic spot to visit, offering a unique and enjoyable experience. Visitors to the Mallee Fowl always leave with a smile on their face; great food, great people and a great experience overall,” she said.

Ms Canavan said the venue’s appeal lies in its authenticity. ”People are very switched on to the authenticity of a product these days and I think this is something the Mallee Fowl does really well.”

Potential customers are drawn from a wide area and one of the most popular activities for those visiting the region is eating out.

”Currently, most of the Riverland’s visitors come from Adelaide, but since the state borders have been open, we have seen an increase in interstate visitors from regional Victoria and Melbourne. The spread of age groups is really starting to even out, it will be interesting to see where this goes over the coming months.”