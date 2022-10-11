Nature’s bounty at your doorstep

The perfect rural retreat complete with an olive grove is ripe for harvest in Strathalbyn.

Located at 39 Huntingdale Rd, just 5km from historic Strathalbyn, ‘Talinga Grove’ offers buyers a rare opportunity to enjoy a tranquil rural lifestyle as well as business potential.

Offering a slice of the Mediterranean, the property is set across more than 22 hectares with around 12 hectares boasting a flourishing olive grove.

Planted in the early 2000s, the olive grove includes varieties of Corregiola/Frantoi, Leccino, Picual, Kalamata, Pendolino, Hardy’s Mammoth and Manzanillo trees.

The well-maintained property offers “excellent infrastructure” for farming with frontage to River Angas and a generous water allocation. The irrigation is pumped to ‘Turkey Nest’ dams and distributed via a fully automated filtration and fertigation system with double drippers.

To store machinery and other implements, the property has a 35.3m x 10.45m shed with concrete and power connections.

The property also has a spacious three-bedroom home with a separate office/fourth bedroom attached to the garage. The living areas offer views of the lush landscape.

The brick family home comes with its own cellar and ample room to entertain. A huge undercover alfresco area has an in-built BBQ and is perfect to host large gatherings of friends and family.

Selling agent Paul Clifford of Raine & Horne, who is presenting the property to market, said the property would appeal to those looking for a lifestyle change and some entrepreneurial opportunities.

“The property is located in a quiet, no-through road position and even though it is so close to Strathalbyn, it feels remote,” Mr Clifford said.

“The olive plantation is an added bonus as well,” he said.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Raine & Horne Strathalbyn | Meadows | Rural SA, Paul Clifford 0427 796 144.