Iconic event centre in Flinders Ranges could ‘tickle’ your fancy

Set in a stunning location and boasting quite the fan following, ‘Tickle Belly Hill’ at 1640 Flinders Ranges Way in Saltia has been listed for sale.

The iconic mid-north property, with proximity to the historic town of Quorn and Port Augusta, has hosted a wide variety of events and celebrations over the years and sees a steady flow of tourists and visitors.

With the picturesque Flinders Ranges as the backdrop, the property consists of four sections over titles and is spread across more than 14 hectares.

According to selling agent Jason O’Halloran of Ray White Port Augusta, who is presenting the property to market, Tickle Belly Hill has earned a huge reputation among tourists as a must-visit location.

“The location is stunning and, especially at twilight, the views are amazing. The property draws visitors all through the year … it is really a very special part of South Australia,” Mr O’Halloran said.

“It offers buyers the opportunity to secure an iconic mid-north land holding with immense business potential,” he said.

If you are wondering how the property got its name, Mr O’Halloran said: “As you drive in from Quorn and make your way to the property, there’s a part of the road which dips a bit and you get the feeling of a tickle in your belly.”

The main building, which resembles the many local historic shearing sheds that dot the landscape, has a multi-use main hall that can seat nearly 200 people. It has a service area with bar facilities as well. An outdoor seating area and deck offer more space while a modern commercial kitchen caters to the business needs.

Apart from the spectacular view of the Flinders Ranges, guests can catch a glimpse of the historic Pichi Richi steam train, which makes its way on a railway line located at the edge of the property. The train has been a quintessential part of the Ranges for over 140 years.

“The property had been very well maintained by the owners with upgrades to solar power generation and other eco-friendly approaches,” Mr O’Halloran said.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Ray White Port Augusta/Whyalla, Jason O’Halloran 0435 838 098.