Real commercial

Looking to call a wine estate home? Here’s your chance

News
Jagmeeta Joy | 20 SEPTEMBER 2022

This is a rare opportunity to own a wine estate in a tightly held Barossa wine region.

Located at 1516 Barossa Valley Way in Lyndoch, less than an hour away from Adelaide, Hemera Estate is a premium wine business that offers prospective buyers the complete package.

Spread across more than 43 hectares of land in a prime location – it also boasts proximity to Rowland Flat, home to Jacob Creek wines – the property includes a fully renovated single storey residence built in 1900 with modern additions.

1516 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch.

1516 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch.

Apart from the four-bedroom residence, the estate includes a cellar door, winery warehouse, sundry shedding and extensive winery support plant and equipment.

The established vineyard of 23.73 hectares is planted with predominantly with Shiraz, Grenache and Merlot with water allocation, and a further 8.5 hectares plantable. The first plantings of Grenache in the vineyard were planted in 1912.

Presently, the Hemera Estate wine label is sold through its cellar door.

1516 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch.

1516 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch.

Presented to market by David Braunack and Rohan Semmler of Homburg Real Estate, the estate has a fully equipped 500 ton crush winery.

“It is ideally positioned on the main tourist route in the famous Barossa wine region,” Mr Braunack said.

“This well-rounded property has an established label, quality vineyards with well-built, fully equipped winery/cellar door and character modernised home.

“It is an all-round package ready for its next chapter in history.”

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Homburg Real Estate, David Braunack 0418 841 349 and Rohan Semmler 0419 141 997.

