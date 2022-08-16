Real commercial

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Giuseppe Tauriello | 16 AUGUST 2022

A lifestyle and grazing property on the border of the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills is attracting strong interest from a wide range of buyers, its selling agents say.

Known as “Wirratunga”, the sprawling property at 229 Elliots Boundary Rd stretches across 68ha near the southeastern border of the Mount Crawford Forest.

229 Elliots Boundary Rd, Mount Crawford. Picture: Supplied by Colliers

229 Elliots Boundary Rd, Mount Crawford. Picture: supplied.

229 Elliots Boundary Rd, Mount Crawford. Pic: supplied.

It features a modern homestead, substantial shedding and productive grazing country with significant water supplies.

The homestead, built in 2004, features four bedrooms with an office or fifth bedroom, two bathrooms, two living areas and an open-plan dining and kitchen area.

Colliers’ Jesse Manuel said the property’s location, close to the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills and just an hour from Adelaide, was generating strong interest from potential buyers.

“The property is extremely well located with surrounding amenity. You’re a bit spoilt for choice,” he said.

229 Elliots Boundary Rd, Mount Crawford. Pic: supplied.

229 Elliots Boundary Rd, Mount Crawford. Pic: supplied.

“Head north and make your way into the Barossa Valley or take a short drive south and immerse yourself in the Adelaide Hills. In addition, it’s only an hour’s drive from the Adelaide CBD, meaning that commuting isn’t out of the question.

“This is an excellent lifestyle opportunity and will appeal to locals, Adelaide-based buyers and interstate parties who are either looking for a weekender or to move back permanently and take advantage of the unmatched rural living that Wirratunga offers.”

229 Elliots Boundary Rd, Mount Crawford. Pic: supplied.

229 Elliots Boundary Rd, Mount Crawford. Pic: supplied.

Mr Manuel said the property was “very well set up for successful and productive grazing”, with secure fencing, water infrastructure, shearing shed and high-quality yards.

“We are fielding significant inquiry from a broad segment of the market.”

Expressions of interest close at 2pm on August 18.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Colliers, Nick Goode 0430 302 825, Jesse Manuel 0421 550 242.

